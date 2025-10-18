When you visit the deli at your grocery store, you're probably picking up meat and cheese for sandwiches or putting together a charcuterie board for your next gathering. Perhaps you're grabbing a pre-made soup or salad to take to work the next day, or some fried chicken for dinner. Regular things. However, if you're a Publix shopper, well, 'regular' doesn't quite seem to fully cover it.

The Publix deli is an experience. Whether you have a fancy location with multiple food stations, including fresh popcorn and a burrito bar, or a smaller one, there's something there you will like. It attracts everyone from the average shopper to social media hounds yearning for the next viral Pub Sub. And it can be a lot to take in if you've never been. Which is why we're here.

There are more than a few tricks to keep up your sleeve when going to the Publix deli, like how to save money when ordering the Pub Sub of the week. To help you out, we put together a list of 10 things you need to know before ordering at Publix's deli. These are a great starter pack for anyone new, and some of them might even be helpful to seasoned shoppers. They're a mix of things we found on the internet, as well as some personal experience. So, read on to find your next Publix deli hack.