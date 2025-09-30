7 Things I Always Buy At Publix
In Florida, Publix is more than a grocery store — it's practically part of the culture. If you grew up here, chances are you've got nostalgic memories of Publix runs, birthday cakes, or the famous subs (though the stores can be found in many states beyond Florida now). My husband is one of those born-and-raised Floridians who grew up shopping at Publix, so for him it's second nature. I, on the other hand, came to it as a transplant and quickly learned that shopping there really is a pleasure. From the bakery to the deli, to every aisle in between, Publix really does have something for everyone.
The thing is, our shopping styles couldn't be more different: He'll happily eat just about anything, while I stick to plant-based, gluten-free finds. This means our shopping cart is always an interesting mix. Even still, we've found our must-have items, and there are a few things we rarely (if ever) leave the store without. These are the must-try items I think are worth grabbing during your next trip to Publix.
1. Chocolate chip cookies from the bakery
I bake pretty often, but it doesn't matter how many batches of cookies I make at home; my husband will always make a beeline for the Publix bakery chocolate chip cookies. Here's the thing: Publix got him hooked at a very early age, since kids can pick up a free bakery cookie each time they visit — but I think the store has more than made its money back on all those free samples, based on all the cookies that come home with us each month.
But, to be fair, these aren't just any cookies. They're always soft, chewy, and loaded with the perfect amount of mini chocolate chips — and I have to admit, they smell amazing, too. They come in a 24-pack, and they stay fresh for days, so he can snack on them a couple at a time without worrying about them going stale too quickly. Because they're his favorite, I almost always pick up a pack for him, even when I'm shopping alone.
And for fellow plant-based shoppers, Publix now makes a vegan version of this much-loved cookie. Unlike the original, the vegan cookies are a bit bigger and come in six-packs, but they're equally delicious. No matter which version you want to try, I highly recommend adding a pack to your cart.
2. Publix brand fries or tots
Publix brand frozen fries and tots are a freezer staple in our house. My husband opts for the crinkle-cut fries, while I'm partial to the tots — though truthfully, we'll happily eat them no matter the shape (and they come in plenty of shapes). We pop them in the air fryer, and they're perfectly crisp, golden, and ready to eat in less time than it would take to swing through a drive-thru. And the best part? This store brand is just as good as the name brands, but at a friendlier price point.
Because we always keep a bag or two on hand, they've become a great backup plan for busy nights, last-minute sides, or even late-night snacking sessions. And believe me, as someone who considers potatoes a personal love language, I wouldn't steer you wrong here — I don't hand out fry and tot endorsements lightly. I think these are more than worth the freezer space.
3. BOGO deals
If there's one thing Publix is well-known for (besides its subs, obviously), it's the BOGO deals. Buy-one-get-one sales are everywhere, and they're hard to resist. I can walk in with the shortest shopping list, planning to buy just one or two items, but once a good BOGO sign catches my attention, it's game over. And before I know it, my cart has a handful of extras added to it.
But the thing is, I'm not even mad about it. The BOGOs make it feel less like impulse shopping and more like smart stocking up. But what I love most about Publix's BOGO deals is that you can use coupons in addition to the sale prices. And as someone who used to dabble in extreme couponing, I live for those stacked deals and love the chance to stretch every dollar.
The chain advertises dozens of different BOGO items each week. These products often include everything from snacks, drinks, produce, frozen foods, and condiments to household essentials like laundry detergent, shampoo, dish soap, and toothpaste. Some of my favorite gluten-free and vegan brands even pop up in the rotation, and when they do, I'm always ready to stock up.
No matter the week, there's always something worth snagging.
4. Flower bouquets
Fresh flowers might not be on everyone's grocery list, but at Publix, they've become one of my favorite little indulgences. The floral section is usually right near the checkout, which makes it almost too easy to grab a few bouquets on my way out. There's almost always a selection priced at three for $12, so it feels like a reasonable small splurge to brighten up my home and make it feel more inviting.
There's always a nice variety available, and the flowers always stay fresh for at least a week, sometimes two, as long as I change the water every few days. I love mixing and matching a few different bouquets to create a pretty arrangement for my dining table. What started off as an every once in a while treat has turned into something I look forward to at least once or twice a month. Plus, it's a great pick-me-up, so it's basically become part of my self-care routine.
5. Publix pizza dough
The chocolate chip cookies aren't the only gem in Publix's bakery section — the fresh pizza dough is another hidden treasure. Back before I went fully gluten-free, my husband (then boyfriend) and I would often pick up a pack or two of the pre-made pizza dough balls and have homemade pizza date nights at my apartment. It was the perfect mix of semi-homemade and low-effort. Just roll out the dough, add sauce and toppings, and you'll have delicious pizza right at home in practically no time at all.
The dough is versatile and super forgiving, too. It works great for calzones, garlic knots, breadsticks, and more. It also comes in three varieties: plain Italian, Parmesan, and pre-rolled. At just a few dollars per ball of dough, it's an easy way to make a weeknight dinner feel fun without a mountain of dishes to tackle afterward. And even though I can't eat the dough anymore, my husband still likes to make his own pizzas on occasion. And trust me, if Publix ever decides to launch a gluten-free version, I'll be the first in line to try it.
6. Hummus
This might seem like an oddly specific pick, but hear me out: Publix has an impressive hummus selection. The chain sells more than just the standard one or two brands I've seen at many other grocery chains. My husband and I are both huge dip-and-condiment people, so we rarely leave without grabbing a tub, and often like to try new-to-us flavors.
Our local Publix has a great variety of standard flavors, but also plenty of fun twists and limited-time offerings to keep things fun. Right now, our favorite is the Boar's Head sweet chili garlic hummus, which I think has just the right balance of heat and sweetness. We often have a couple of flavors in the fridge at any given time because we go through each container in just a couple of days, at most — even though they'll stay fresh longer. It's just such a quick, convenient snack or an easy appetizer. I also like to add it to my sandwiches, or make gluten-free hummus wraps or quesadillas. If you love a good dip, Publix is worth checking out for hummus alone.
7. Pub subs
Last, but definitely not least: the Pub sub. Honestly, is it even a real Publix trip if you don't at least think about grabbing one? Lines can be long, especially during the lunch and dinner rushes, but most people will tell you a Pub sub is worth the wait. These sandwiches have a cult following for good reason — the bread is fresh and baked in-store, the deli staff are quite generous with the toppings, and any sub sandwich can be customized to your preference, so what's not to love about this ready-to-eat meal?
My husband's go-to is the chicken tender sub, which you can have tossed in a variety of sauces, including buffalo, ranch, chipotle, and BBQ, to name a few. You can get your sub toasted, pressed, or enjoy it as-is. Trying a chicken tender sub is basically a rite of passage for Floridians, so I've been told. But if you're not a chicken tender enthusiast, that's okay too, because there are plenty of other Pub sub options to try. The deli even offers a number of vegetarian and vegan options now, including a meatless turkey club sub, a spicy falafel sub, and a garlic and herb tofu sub.