7 Things I Always Buy At Publix

In Florida, Publix is more than a grocery store — it's practically part of the culture. If you grew up here, chances are you've got nostalgic memories of Publix runs, birthday cakes, or the famous subs (though the stores can be found in many states beyond Florida now). My husband is one of those born-and-raised Floridians who grew up shopping at Publix, so for him it's second nature. I, on the other hand, came to it as a transplant and quickly learned that shopping there really is a pleasure. From the bakery to the deli, to every aisle in between, Publix really does have something for everyone.

The thing is, our shopping styles couldn't be more different: He'll happily eat just about anything, while I stick to plant-based, gluten-free finds. This means our shopping cart is always an interesting mix. Even still, we've found our must-have items, and there are a few things we rarely (if ever) leave the store without. These are the must-try items I think are worth grabbing during your next trip to Publix.