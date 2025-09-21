7 Best Ready-To-Eat Meals At Publix, According To Reviews

If you're from the Southeast U.S., then chances are, you've shopped at Publix. I've spent a decent amount of time in Florida, and Publix was my go-to. Whether it was picking up a round of Cubans to take to the beach when my family lived in Fort Myers, or going for my weekly shopping trip while living in Fort Lauderdale, Publix was my grocery store of choice — except on Sundays. (Avoid Sundays at the store, unless you don't mind crowds.)

One of the biggest draws of Publix for me, and many others, if social media is to be believed, is its vast collection of ready-to-eat meals. Whether you're taking care of a family or by yourself, sometimes you want the convenience of not having to cook. And you wouldn't be alone. According to Statista, the market for ready-made meals was almost $400 billion in 2025 and is expected to grow annually by 5.95%.

Accordingly, I set out to find which of the ready-to-eat offers at the chain were the best, according to reviews. I searched through social media posts, Reddit threads, and more to see what customers were saying, and was able to put together this list of Publix's seven best. I primarily looked for the options that went viral, and most, if not all, of the meals on the list did. So, read on and find out what you should try out the next time you hit up Publix.