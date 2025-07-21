Brace Yourselves, Publix Fans: The Famous Chicken Tender Sub Was Not Our Top Sandwich Pick
Beyond the dazzling array of products that make it a one-stop shop for all your essentials, Publix is a grocery store known for its delicious subs. It helps that the deli offerings are affordable, with a taste that you can always count on to be the same, not to mention the hefty serving size that truly makes it worth it. The chicken tender sub seems to be a hit among loyal patrons, but this particular fan favorite surprisingly didn't make it to the top when we ranked 10 Publix subs from worst to best. Instead, it landed the third spot, which, while not condemned to the unpalatable end of the scale, still might come off as a shock.
The chicken tender sub was far from being shoddy, don't get us wrong, but we thought that, without condiments, it was a bit too dry. Adding sauces makes the sandwich moist and succulent. Without the texture and flavor boost from them, the chicken tender sub would still be delicious, but it might even have slipped in the rankings (although the fourth-place contender, the Italian sub, was also a tad too dry).
So, when ordering this hearty bite, don't skimp on the sauces, like buttermilk ranch, Buffalo sauce, or spicy mustard. You can even add a few more toppings and cheeses to make it a noteworthy bite. Otherwise, you might love the flavor and texture but not completely understand the reason behind the hype.
Customize Publix's chicken tender sub to create the comfort food of your dreams
While we did not find the plain chicken tender sub the absolute best, it can be easily salvaged with a few additions, which is exactly the allure of deli subs. Our reviewer swore by adding ranch to one side of the sub and honey mustard to the other. For something a bit simpler, a dollop of lemon garlic aioli creates a delightful tang that pairs well with the subtlety of provolone cheese. It's a good idea to add an oil packet, too, to really create that juicy sensation that's otherwise missing. For an elevated comfort food, add bacon to the equation with buttermilk ranch to balance out the saltiness. Asking for mashed avocado wouldn't hurt, either (remember when the internet went wild for avocado toast?). In fact, it's very much welcome, especially with its velvety contrast that perfectly offsets the dryness.
Meanwhile, if your taste buds crave a more flavor-packed finish with a fiery kick, go for the Buffalo sauce, with jalapeño peppers and jalapeño pepper jack cheese. The result will be a sensational boldness, along with a creamy texture and tangy edge.