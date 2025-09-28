The Companies Behind Publix's Fresh And Frozen Meats
Publix Super Markets offers a wide variety of products from major producers as well as its own line of store-brand products. Additionally, Publix is among the leading grocery stores, providing services such as an in-house bakery, a deli where customers can order its famous Pub Subs, and a full-service meat department. Despite this, Publix doesn't produce its own meat, so it has to partner with a supplier to fulfill its poultry, pork, and beef requirements. Like Aldi and its other peers, this comes from a variety of third parties, which is where Prestage Farms and White Oak Pastures come in. The two producers are behind Publix's turkey and beef. While you might not immediately recognize their names, whether or not you shop at Publix, you're likely already familiar with their work.
Starting with Prestage Farms, the family-owned and operated supplier produces all of Publix's GreenWise and standard turkey meat. Its founder, Bill Prestage, was a pioneer in the turkey industry and got his start in the early days of what would become Carroll Foods Inc. Prestage's time with Carroll gave him a close look at the latest innovations in turkey farming, networking, building partnerships, and other successful business practices. Prestage used that knowledge to establish Prestage Farms, which has been operational since 1983. Outside of a fruitful relationship with Publix, Prestage also stands as the 12th largest turkey supplier as of 2023, and supplies Kraft Heinz Co. with turkey for many of its products.
White Oaks Pastures provides Publix with premium grass-fed beef, which fits right in line with its commitment to sustainability
When it comes to Publix's pork, Prestage may also be involved here, as it's part of the family business. If that's the case, it would mean Publix sources its pork from two producers, since a deeper look reveals Clemons Food Group as a supplier as well. The six-generation family-owned pork business entered into a partnership with Publix as a supplier around 2020.
Turning the gaze to other meats, White Oaks Farms supplies Publix with its premium, grass-fed beef. With a Publix partnership since 2004, White Oaks Pastures is setting a bar with a focus on regenerative, sustainable farming and humane animal cultivation. In addition to Publix, White Oaks was also once the supplier for Whole Foods, but formally ended its partnership in 2022 when its owner, Will Harris, suspected Whole Foods of greenwashing (you know, when those food brands want you to think their product is natural and sustainably sourced when it isn't).
Who supplies Publix's chicken remains unclear, as is typical with white label products. However, it wouldn't be surprising if the poultry producers it teams with are of a similar sustainable spirit. This is especially true considering Publix's commitment to sustainable practices and its ongoing partnerships with E&E Foods and Pacific Seafood. Whether or not more of Publix's suppliers are revealed, it's certainly reassuring to know that its commitment to an overall superior shopping experience is one of the many reasons Publix has become a Southern staple for many.