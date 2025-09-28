The Companies Behind Publix's Fresh And Frozen Meats

Publix Super Markets offers a wide variety of products from major producers as well as its own line of store-brand products. Additionally, Publix is among the leading grocery stores, providing services such as an in-house bakery, a deli where customers can order its famous Pub Subs, and a full-service meat department. Despite this, Publix doesn't produce its own meat, so it has to partner with a supplier to fulfill its poultry, pork, and beef requirements. Like Aldi and its other peers, this comes from a variety of third parties, which is where Prestage Farms and White Oak Pastures come in. The two producers are behind Publix's turkey and beef. While you might not immediately recognize their names, whether or not you shop at Publix, you're likely already familiar with their work.

Starting with Prestage Farms, the family-owned and operated supplier produces all of Publix's GreenWise and standard turkey meat. Its founder, Bill Prestage, was a pioneer in the turkey industry and got his start in the early days of what would become Carroll Foods Inc. Prestage's time with Carroll gave him a close look at the latest innovations in turkey farming, networking, building partnerships, and other successful business practices. Prestage used that knowledge to establish Prestage Farms, which has been operational since 1983. Outside of a fruitful relationship with Publix, Prestage also stands as the 12th largest turkey supplier as of 2023, and supplies Kraft Heinz Co. with turkey for many of its products.