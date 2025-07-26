The Easiest Way To Get Cheaper Publix Subs
"Publix: Where shopping is a pleasure." As a Florida native and someone who has been to Publix hundreds of times, I can confirm that this grocery chain's slogan is correct and the rumors are true. Shopping here really is a pleasurable experience. One of the best parts about the experience? The esteemed Pub Sub.
The Pub Sub is the unofficial name for a sandwich you can get in the Publix deli (we've ranked 10 of the most popular choices here). But what makes it so special? People love these subs for a variety of reasons, like the bread that's baked fresh every day, the numerous deli meat options, and all the many ways you can customize this sandwich to fit your wildest dreams. And if you think it couldn't possibly get any better, think again. What many people don't realize is that there's a simple way to knock a few dollars off your Pub Sub. All you have to do is order Publix's Sub of the Week.
The secret: Choose Publix's Sub of the Week
Publix offers a sub special every week, and you can find it in store, online, or on the Publix app. This weekly special takes $2 off of a different type of sub each week, and you can still customize it exactly how you'd like.
For example, at the time of this writing, the week's special is the Whole Boar's Head Turkey Sub (surprisingly, the Publix Turkey Sub is one of the best and most popular choices), which is normally $10.99 but on sale for $8.99. With the Boar's Head Turkey Sub, you can choose your bread from options like white, whole wheat, Italian 5-grain, soft bread, or a "no-bread" option with a lettuce base instead. From there, you can decide what cheese you want from a heap of choices like provolone, Swiss, white American, cheddar, etc. When it comes to veggie toppings, there's no limit at Publix, so pile on as many as you want, and top it off with your sauce of choice, like mayo, mustard, honey mustard, barbecue, or Deli Pub Sauce.