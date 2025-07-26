The Easiest Way To Get Cheaper Publix Subs

"Publix: Where shopping is a pleasure." As a Florida native and someone who has been to Publix hundreds of times, I can confirm that this grocery chain's slogan is correct and the rumors are true. Shopping here really is a pleasurable experience. One of the best parts about the experience? The esteemed Pub Sub.

The Pub Sub is the unofficial name for a sandwich you can get in the Publix deli (we've ranked 10 of the most popular choices here). But what makes it so special? People love these subs for a variety of reasons, like the bread that's baked fresh every day, the numerous deli meat options, and all the many ways you can customize this sandwich to fit your wildest dreams. And if you think it couldn't possibly get any better, think again. What many people don't realize is that there's a simple way to knock a few dollars off your Pub Sub. All you have to do is order Publix's Sub of the Week.