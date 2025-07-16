The Publix Sub We Would Order Over And Over Again

If you're lucky enough to live near a Publix location, then you know the siren's call of its delicious sandwiches. Usually, grocery store sandwiches do not inspire much enthusiasm. They're the last resort, a quick bite snagged during one's lunch break. At Publix, however, this isn't the case. And if you're hoping to grab a Publix sub in a rush, you may want to rethink (or mobile order) since the sandwich queue can get quite long — and for good reason.

Each Publix sub is made fresh to order, often using the chain's own meat, cheese, and bakery bread for its iconic sandwiches. You'll also find a variety of fresh veggies, sauces, and condiments to boot. The grocery store chain is known for these delicious subs. However, we ranked 10 Publix subs from worst to best, and only one could reign supreme. The winner? The humble and classic turkey sub.