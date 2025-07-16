The Publix Sub We Would Order Over And Over Again
If you're lucky enough to live near a Publix location, then you know the siren's call of its delicious sandwiches. Usually, grocery store sandwiches do not inspire much enthusiasm. They're the last resort, a quick bite snagged during one's lunch break. At Publix, however, this isn't the case. And if you're hoping to grab a Publix sub in a rush, you may want to rethink (or mobile order) since the sandwich queue can get quite long — and for good reason.
Each Publix sub is made fresh to order, often using the chain's own meat, cheese, and bakery bread for its iconic sandwiches. You'll also find a variety of fresh veggies, sauces, and condiments to boot. The grocery store chain is known for these delicious subs. However, we ranked 10 Publix subs from worst to best, and only one could reign supreme. The winner? The humble and classic turkey sub.
Why the Publix Turkey Sub topped our ranking
We were particularly impressed by the portion of turkey used in the sandwich, along with its balance of flavors that makes it both substantial and incredibly light in taste. The sub manages to be simple without being spare — unlike the worst ranked veggie sub, which simply lacks a protein to hold the sandwich together. Simply put, the turkey is the ideal sub, balancing substance with freshness.
What really makes this particular sandwich so great is the fact that it shows off all of the best aspects of every Publix Sub — humble, unassuming, and delicious without being too fussy. The use of fresh ingredients, quality meat, and the ability to dress up the sandwich as simply or extravagantly as you please just makes it that much better. One great way to add to this sandwich is to top it off with a few potato chips to liven the sandwich up with a nice crunch (preferably the kettle cooked chips often found in the Publix deli).