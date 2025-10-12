The Most Popular Orange In Florida And Why It's So Coveted

The state of Florida has much to offer when it comes to food, including being home to the most expensive city to dine out in within the United States (which is also America's foodie capital). The state's influence also extends to produce, with a specialized technique to grow tomatoes named after it. On the topic of Florida produce, one that instantly comes to mind is oranges. In spite of being the official state fruit of Florida, oranges are not native to the region. Oranges are believed to have originated in the foothills of the southeast Himalayas and were eventually brought to the West in the late 1400s by Christopher Columbus. Spaniards then introduced oranges to Florida, where they now thrive and flourish.

Seeing the label for "Florida oranges" is nothing new when perusing the best store-bought brands of orange juice. Despite Florida not being the state that grows the most oranges in the U.S., the fruit still maintains a close association with The Sunshine State. Florida is home to a variety of different oranges, including Navel, Hamlin, and Pineapple oranges, but there is one that particularly thrives in Floridian weather: Valencia oranges. Though Valencia oranges are named after the Spanish city of Valencia, they were actually created in the United States when a citrus farmer made a Valencia hybrid that quickly became popular and a much sought after variety. Valencia oranges from Florida are so coveted because of their thinner peels and heightened juice content when compared to those grown in other regions with mild and drier weather, which tend to have thicker peels and are smaller in size.