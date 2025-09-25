The Most Expensive City To Dine Out In Isn't New York

Now this doesn't mean that there are no relatively affordable locales to be found in and around Miami. After all, you don't become a food capital if you don't have something to cater to all walks of life. From the Floridian staple Cuban sandwich to even a gas station that serves up fine wine, there's no doubt that there's something in Miami to suit your tastes when you travel there. But that's likely where the issue stems, actually — Miami might have become a foodie city, but it was a tourist city long before that.

Between spring breakers, snowbirds, or simply people looking to enjoy the sun and the sand, Miami has long been a destination city in the U.S. Couple that fact with Miami's rise through the food city ranks, and you can easily speculate how Miami may have found itself as the most expensive city in the U.S. for eating out relative to its wages. The result is diners spending approximately $60 per person for a mid-range, three-course meal — that's 1.4% of a Miami resident's monthly income when compared with average local wages.

The silver lining is that you don't need to travel outside the country for more affordable eats, as cities such as Dallas, Denver, and Houston all ranked very well in affordability compared to wages. So for all the Miamians out there, you may just be better off saving for a foodie expedition instead of spending more than you have to at your local haunts.