Florida's Most Iconic Export Isn't Even Native; How Oranges Arrived In The First Place
Due to its warm and sunny weather, Florida has become highly recognized for its fruit production. It's the second-highest producer of strawberries in the U.S., second only to California, and grows a good majority of oranges in the country, as well as citrus in general. Thanks to Florida, many of us are able to access delicious citrus that brightens up all kinds of recipes.
Florida's reputation for orange production is no secret, but not many know that oranges aren't native to Florida. In fact, oranges aren't even native to America at all. The citrus was brought over during the 16th century by Europeans.
But oranges aren't native to Europe either, so the fruit underwent quite a journey to reach American soil. Before it came here, it was brought to Europe from Asia in the 1490's by Christopher Columbus. From there, Spanish sailors eventually brought the fruit to Florida, and it took root.
The arrival and growth of the citrus industry
Oranges first arrived in Florida thanks to the Spanish, but it was the British that started growing the fruit commercially on American soil. Commercial groves popped up throughout the 19th century in what is now known as Orange County. The success of the groves basically named the area, and oranges continued to be cultivated.
The invention and use of refrigeration helped expand Florida's oranges throughout the rest of the country. During the 20th century, oranges from Florida specifically became more commonplace. Although Florida's climate was suitable for all kinds of citrus, it was oranges in particular that became highly successful here.
Other states were capable of growing oranges, too, but a major freeze in 1835 wiped out a majority of the growing efforts in other states, like the Carolinas and Georgia. Meanwhile, Florida's groves escaped the freeze relatively unharmed, so production migrated, resulting in Florida's domination on orange production. Thanks to Florida's production and place in history, we get to enjoy the literal fruits of the state's efforts; Florida's exports throughout the country give us the ability to create all kinds of orange biproducts, like juicing oranges, making candy orange peels, using oranges in coleslaw, and much more.