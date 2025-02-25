Florida's Most Iconic Export Isn't Even Native; How Oranges Arrived In The First Place

Due to its warm and sunny weather, Florida has become highly recognized for its fruit production. It's the second-highest producer of strawberries in the U.S., second only to California, and grows a good majority of oranges in the country, as well as citrus in general. Thanks to Florida, many of us are able to access delicious citrus that brightens up all kinds of recipes.

Florida's reputation for orange production is no secret, but not many know that oranges aren't native to Florida. In fact, oranges aren't even native to America at all. The citrus was brought over during the 16th century by Europeans.

But oranges aren't native to Europe either, so the fruit underwent quite a journey to reach American soil. Before it came here, it was brought to Europe from Asia in the 1490's by Christopher Columbus. From there, Spanish sailors eventually brought the fruit to Florida, and it took root.