Tomatoes Are Grown Differently In Florida: Try The Easy Weaving Method Anywhere

Tomatoes are a well-loved summer botanical that we lean toward for various seasonal dishes like cheesy roasted tomato pie. And for those of us who tend to hop on the gardening trend when the warmer months hit, there's a tomato technique you may not have heard of yet: the Florida weave.

In order to get a fuller picture of what this entails, Chowhound spoke exclusively with Sunshine Chapman, gardening expert and president of Garden Works. It turns out that creating your own version of a Florida weave is relatively simple. "First, drive wood or metal stakes into the ground at regular intervals to create a row," she said. "Next, take some twine and weave it in a figure-eight pattern along one side of the plants and back on the other." This step ensures the plants remain close to one another while remaining structured along a string system that doesn't crush or impede their growth.

This method became popular among Florida growers in particular because it bodes well for larger crop cycles as it's quicker and cheaper. This trellised system also prevents plants from layering over each other and losing good airflow, which reduces the risk of rot, disease, and other negative impacts on your harvest. Additionally, the required materials are affordable and reusable, so why not give it a go?