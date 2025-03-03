Which State Grows The Most Oranges?

In 2005, the state of Florida declared that the orange would be the its official fruit. Florida's state flower is the orange blossom, and the state beverage is — you guessed it – orange juice, so the designation of the state's official fruit only makes sense. However, it may be shocking to find out that the leading state in orange production is not Florida!

It's actually California, and the competition isn't even close. In 2024, California produced over 45.8 million units of oranges, and Florida's second-place position produced not even half of that at 20.5 million. California grows so many oranges because it has the perfect climate for growing the fruit. Oranges grow bountifully in warm areas that consistently stay between 60 and 90 degrees Fahrenheit, which makes California the exemplary state for growing citrus trees. The Central Valley in particular is a very important region for orange orchards because of its loam soil and ideal climate.