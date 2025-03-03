Which State Grows The Most Oranges?
In 2005, the state of Florida declared that the orange would be the its official fruit. Florida's state flower is the orange blossom, and the state beverage is — you guessed it – orange juice, so the designation of the state's official fruit only makes sense. However, it may be shocking to find out that the leading state in orange production is not Florida!
It's actually California, and the competition isn't even close. In 2024, California produced over 45.8 million units of oranges, and Florida's second-place position produced not even half of that at 20.5 million. California grows so many oranges because it has the perfect climate for growing the fruit. Oranges grow bountifully in warm areas that consistently stay between 60 and 90 degrees Fahrenheit, which makes California the exemplary state for growing citrus trees. The Central Valley in particular is a very important region for orange orchards because of its loam soil and ideal climate.
Choosing the perfect orange
Regardless of whether you're eating Californian or Floridian oranges, it is important to keep the best tips for picking out the freshest oranges in mind. When in the produce aisle or an orange orchard, keep an eye out for the brightest oranges and choose them over duller options. Avoid wrinkles and choose firm citrus fruits for the best bite. As for choosing the best clementines at the grocery store, the weightier they are, the juicier they will be. Bring home the heaviest option for the most succulent result.
Then, once at home, store them in the fridge! Oranges stay fresh much longer when kept cold instead of sitting on the counter, and they can even be frozen for up to a year. However, countertop storage is okay for those planning to consume the oranges within a week. If not, keep oranges in the fridge for a shelf life of two months and save them to enjoy later.