What Is The Foodie Capital Of The United States?

According to WalletHub's 2025 ranking of the Best Foodie Cities in America, Miami, Florida takes the crown as the country's top destination. Miami boasts a diversity in dining spots, high numbers of speciality food shops, and a plethora of famers markets. Despite having more expensive groceries and restaurants, and garnering a composite ranking of 145th overall in terms of affordability, the city boasts a super high number of restaurants per capita, a remarkable 14 Michelin-starred restaurants, and a thriving street food and specialty market scene. It's a playground for adventurous eaters.

Whether grabbing one of the country's best Cuban sandwiches at Sanguich de Miami or picking up rare spices and kitchen gadgets from one of the city's many specialty stores, Miami offers something for food enthusiasts of all stripes. As WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo explained, "The top cities cater not just to people who enjoy dining out, but also to foodies who enjoy putting their own skills to the test by exploring new flavors in their own kitchens. In addition, these cities make delicious dining affordable for residents and visitors alike."