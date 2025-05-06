What Is The Foodie Capital Of The United States?
According to WalletHub's 2025 ranking of the Best Foodie Cities in America, Miami, Florida takes the crown as the country's top destination. Miami boasts a diversity in dining spots, high numbers of speciality food shops, and a plethora of famers markets. Despite having more expensive groceries and restaurants, and garnering a composite ranking of 145th overall in terms of affordability, the city boasts a super high number of restaurants per capita, a remarkable 14 Michelin-starred restaurants, and a thriving street food and specialty market scene. It's a playground for adventurous eaters.
Whether grabbing one of the country's best Cuban sandwiches at Sanguich de Miami or picking up rare spices and kitchen gadgets from one of the city's many specialty stores, Miami offers something for food enthusiasts of all stripes. As WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo explained, "The top cities cater not just to people who enjoy dining out, but also to foodies who enjoy putting their own skills to the test by exploring new flavors in their own kitchens. In addition, these cities make delicious dining affordable for residents and visitors alike."
What makes a city a foodie spot?
WalletHub's data-driven approach looked at a total of 28 different metrics to evaluate each city's foodie rating. They looked at things like affordability, the variety of restaurants, the number of food festivals per capita, access to healthy food options, the number of kitchen supply stores per capita, and even average beer and wine prices.
By WalletHub's reckoning, true foodies want global flavors, community-focused farmers' markets, chances to get hands-on with cooking, and affordable local establishments that give that homey hole-in-a-wall vibe. The personal finance platform also considered how fresh the food is (based on the share of workers in agricultural jobs), access to cooking schools, and the number of food tours and events. The best foodie cities on the list were those that had a variety of options to eat out, cook in, and engage with variety of cuisines.
Importantly, affordability doesn't have to mean sacrifice. Several top-performing cities, including Orlando, Tampa, and Sacramento, offer a sweet spot — both low-cost groceries and lots of highly rated, budget-friendly restaurants.
Things to try in America's top foodie city
So what should you try in the top foodie city? In Miami, don't leave without trying a Cuban sandwich, packed thick with roasted pork, ham, melty Swiss, tangy pickles, and mustard all squished between crispy, golden Cuban bread. It's a Miami favorite for a reason. But don't stop there, there's way more to Miami than just Cuban sandwiches (amazing as they are). This city's got some seriously legendary restaurants that have made a name for themselves worldwide. Take Joe's Stone Crab down in Miami Beach, the #1 independent restaurant in the country in 2024, pulling in over $49 million a year! They're famous for their chilled stone crab claws served with hash browns and coleslaw.
Want to check out what's new and hot? Hit up Tâm Tâm downtown. It's a Vietnamese place that started as a pop-up during the pandemic, and now it's killing it with shareable dishes, cool vibes, and top-notch service. And if you're feeling like making your own Miami feast, spend a morning checking out one of the city's many farmers' markets, like the Coconut Grove Farmers' Market. Every Saturday, it's buzzing with organic fruits and veggies, local honey, handmade stuff, and snacks perfect for a picnic. It's a great way to eat like a local, support the community, and soak up that Miami sunshine.