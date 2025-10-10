What Is The Golden Ratio For Coffee And How Do You Use It?

Let's face it, convenience is a huge factor in most people's daily lives. Unimaginable amounts are spent on producing and procuring goods and services that make each twenty-four hours fast and more grab-and-go. So, it's no wonder that when it comes to making coffee, some of us may be so locked in on single-serve, pre-portioned coffee delivery (we see you Keurig double pod, double caffeine hack) that we may not even remember how to brew a real pot.

Rather than settling for a quick fast food coffee fix, here's a reminder of how to brew a consistently tasty pot each and every time. Learned helplessness, step aside. The answer is the golden ratio, essentially the industry ideal golden standard amount of water to ground coffee set by the Specialty Coffee Association. For the ultimate cup, the magic numbers are 15 to 20 grams of water for every one gram of coffee (regardless of the way your beans are ground). To get the most precise gram measurements, considering investing in a digital kitchen scale or aim for 1 tablespoon of coffee for every 4 ounces of water.