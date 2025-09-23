8 Fast Food Coffees, Ranked Worst To Best

Fast food coffee is, admittedly, not anyone's first choice. Sometimes, though, it's what you're working with. Perhaps you're on a road trip in the middle of nowhere, or maybe it's the only thing open next to your hotel when you're dashing to the airport at 6 a.m. When that's the case, fast food restaurants become a bit more appealing.

Now, don't go thinking that we're coffee snobs. In our house, we happily consume cheap coffee brands and regularly drink instant coffee. My favorite coffee shop is Starbucks, which I realize is tantamount to sacrilege for some, and I couldn't care less how my coffee is made. So we weren't particularly wigged out by the idea. Add in a road trip that crossed three state lines and one time zone, and we had the perfect recipe for testing out national chains' takes on coffee.

However, it quickly became clear, as we hit up fast food restaurant after fast food restaurant, that we were not going to be able to provide a straight-across comparison of coffees the way we did with our gas station coffee review. Fast food restaurants tend to have signature drinks, so while every restaurant had something that had coffee in it, getting a hot cup of coffee with cream was not always possible. Accordingly, you should know that this ranking represents a range of coffee drinks, as well as our opinions about where they stand in relation to one another.