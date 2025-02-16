Alton Brown's Special Techniques For Unbeatable Coffee

Freshness is key in coffee, and Alton's first advice might seem simple but is incredibly important: buy whole beans in small pouches, only purchasing enough for about a week.

Coffee beans are like wine; they lose their optimal flavor once the air gets to them. Even if you keep the bag sealed and store it in a cool, dark place, the beans will only stay fresh for so long. Tightly sealed bags begin to degrade in just a few weeks. Brown emphasizes buying smaller quantities to ensure fresh beans for each brew. (Here are some of the best coffee bean brands to fit all your coffee-making needs.)

Does storing coffee in the fridge or freezer help maintain freshness? It's the opposite, as condensation causes more harm than good. Instead, buy small batches and consume them quickly for the best taste. So, next time you're in the store, resist the urge to stockpile those enormous bags of beans — you'll thank Alton later when your cup of coffee tastes like it was brewed at the moment, not weeks ago.