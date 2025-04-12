12 Of The Best Kitchen Scales For Every Budget
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
To the untrained American eye, kitchen scales are all but useless. Most people leave the metric system-oriented measuring device for bakers and Europeans, opting instead for their familiar cups and tablespoons that value volume over weight. But in truth, food scales offer various benefits that transcend perfecting your sourdough bread. Whether you desire portion control, need to convert measurements, or simply want to wash less utensils, scales are a viable option.
Classic hanging scales are as good as extinct. Now, it's all about sleek, digital models that don't take up much space and offer a fast and accurate measurement of an ingredient's weight or mass. Despite the universal intimidation of incorporating math into your meal prep, the most challenging part about using a food scale is calibration, which varies slightly per device and quickly assesses precision. Once you get the hang of it, you'll come out with tastier dishes with little effort on your end.
If you're seriously considering investing in this handy tool, the question begs: How do you choose the best kitchen scale for you? Price is undoubtedly essential when weighing your options, along with accuracy and durability. Luckily, there are various decent options on the market whether you're counting pennies or have cash to spare, with prices accurate as of April 2025. We combed internet reviews to narrow down a curated selection of the top food scales around, from economical to high-end.
1. Best Value Scale: Ozeri Pronto Digital Multifunction Kitchen and Food Scale
When saving money, you usually have to cut corners to some degree. Luckily, with Ozeri's Pronto Digital Multifunction scale, you can have your cake and eat it too. The award-winning device is straightforward to use and easily converts measurements. If it's good enough for a wide range of popular outlets, it'll most likely be good for you. If not, it's only a loss of around $15.
This Ozeri model nods to the style-conscious, featuring 12 color combinations from basic white to baby pink and black marble. Lightweight and battery-packed, it makes it easy to measure your meals on the go. It even boasts a battery-saving feature that turns the tool off after two minutes of use, which is great for the absent-minded but inconvenient when you're in the middle of measuring. According to online reviews, the Ozeri Pronto is trustworthy for baking and helpful for both dieters and diabetics seeking a basic tool to keep their portions in check.
Purchase the Ozeri Pronto Digital Multifunction Kitchen and Food Scale from Amazon for $15.95.
2. Best Scale for Fitness and Dieting: Etekcity EK6015 Digital Kitchen Scale
The Etekcity EK6015's claim to fame is its sleek appearance and LCD display that calculates your food's weight to a T. Etekcity is not new to the food scale market, which is evident in the product's expansive weighing zone and accurate measurements. For under $20, you'll get a tech-savvy tool that syncs to an app, allowing you to access nutritional information and set personal goals. You can upload your food data with a quick barcode scan and sync it with your other apps for a seamless digital dietary experience.
Nearly 25,000 reviewers award this scale 4.6 stars, proving its popularity. Newbie kitchen scale users praised its simple usage, fitness enthusiasts raved about the countless diet recommendations at their fingertips, and virtually everyone had a positive remark about its spacious and eye-catching design and outstanding accuracy.
Purchase the Etekcity EK6015 Digital Kitchen Scale from Amazon for $18.29.
3. Best Scale for Everyday Use: KitchenAid KQ908 Glass Surface 11-Pound Capacity Digital Kitchen and Food Scale
There's a hype around KitchenAid stand mixers, but what about the brand's food scales? According to the internet, KitchenAid scales are almost as good as their mixers, boasting an overwhelmingly large amount of positive reviews with a few not-so-happy ones sprinkled in. The KQ908 model, in particular, satisfies everyone from bodybuilders to bakers and your average kitchen owner desiring well-balanced day-to-day meals.
This food scale inspires people to happily head to the review section thanks to its flawless measurement conversions and fast clean-up with no odor retention. Unlike most digital kitchen scales, the KQ908 comes with a rotating knob emulating those of electric ovens. The unique twist gives it a homey touch but is polarizing, as handfuls of customers lament that it stopped working over time. Nevertheless, most agree that its accuracy, functionality, and reasonable cost are worth the purchase.
Purchase the KitchenAid KQ908 Glass Surface 11-Pound Capacity Digital Kitchen and Food Scale from Amazon for $26.99.
4. Best Scale for Versatility: KitchenAid KQ909 Dual Platform 11-Pound Digital Kitchen and Food Scale
Though KitchenAid's KQ909 food scale is nearly identical in name to the K908, its features tell a far different story. To start, its dual platform offers the space to measure multiple ingredients simultaneously on a durable stainless steel surface, saving you time and effort. While the larger platform handles up to 11 pounds and is ideal for big bowls and abundant ingredients, the precision platform helps you perfect your smaller portions, meaning you can meal prep no matter how versatile your ingredients are. In modern digital scale style, the KQ909 comes with a tare feature that subtracts the container's weight, maximizing the accuracy of your results.
Satisfied customers claim they can easily pivot between cooking and baking without pause. Brilliant performance aside, the scale is also simple to use. Nothing is perfect, and though this versatile scale offers a lot, it's on the flimsier side according to some online reviewers. The lack of milliliter measurement also irritated some users.
Purchase the KitchenAid KQ909 Dual Platform 11-Pound Digital Kitchen and Food Scale from Amazon for $36.49.
5. Best Scale for Small Measurements: American Weigh Scales LB-3000 Precision Digital Weight Scale
If precision is your primary goal, the LB-3000 by American Weigh Scales won't let you down. We rated it the best for small measurements because it accurately reads as little as 0.1 grams, which isn't common even among the best-quality scales. It also has your heavier ingredients in mind, boasting the capability to weigh up 6.6 pounds. Plus, it includes a large bowl so that you can avoid dirtying the scale itself. Another unique feature is its flexibility to use batteries or plug-in (yet again, a rarity in the food scale world).
The LB-3000 looks good on paper, but how does it show up in real life? After sifting through various reviews, we concluded it's not quite as universally loved as some of the other scales on our list. Two-thirds of users awarded the tool 5 stars, while the rest were split between the ratings. The one-star group complained of inaccurate measurements and poor durability, with most people agreeing their LB-3000 lasted a few months tops. Regardless, the vast majority attested to the scale's smooth and easy functions with simple usage and calibration.
Purchase the American Weigh Scales LB-3000 Precision Digital Weight Scale from Amazon for $44.99.
6. Best Scale to Make Pizzas: Ooni Dual Platform Digital Scales
Skipping measurements while baking bread and pastries is as bad as skipping primer before applying foundation (if you know, you know). Using food scales is essential for bakers because it's so important to nail the amount of flour in order to perfect the doughy consistency of your end result. The Ooni Dual Platform comes through with an innovative kitchen tool created specifically with bakers and pizza makers in mind.
As a pizza oven company, Ooni knows a thing or two about cooking the perfect pizza crust. That expertise shines through in this dual-platform digital scale that conveniently comes with custom-fitting containers to quickly, neatly, and precisely measure your pizza's ingredients to a fraction of a gram. Users of the Ooni Dual Platform attest to its highly versatile design that allows you to measure everything from yeast and flour to water and salt in both grams and U.S. metrics. Trusting that the internet reviewers are right, there are little to no problems with this compact device.
Purchase the Ooni Dual Platform Digital Scales from Amazon for $48.90.
7. Best Scale for Visibility and Convenience: OXO Good Grips 11-Pound Stainless Steel Food Scale with Pull-Out Display
This mini kitchen tool is a must-have. The OXO Good Grips is both cute and compact, featuring a contemporary, smudge-free stainless steel design with a pull-out display that makes cleaning fast and convenient. Despite its small size, the scale boasts an impressive and easy-to-read LCD display that shows results in a split-second.
The OXO Good Grips scale is loved across the board for its modernity and simplicity. Yes, it looks good and operates even better, but it's also reliable for the long run. Once you get used to measuring your meals, it'll be hard to turn back, and luckily, you'll never have to go a day without this popular scale because it's highly portable. A couple of bad ratings cited problems with functionality over time, but they were few and far between compared to their five-star counterparts.
Purchase the OXO Good Grips 11-Pound Stainless Steel Food Scale with Pull-Out Display from Amazon for $55.95.
8. Best Baker's Scale: The MyWeigh KD-8000 Kitchen Scale
If you're familiar with baking you'd know better than to eye the contents of your precious goods. In this day and age, bakers need a digital scale for the ultimate precision of their ingredients. After all, a minor mistake can distinguish between a deflated cake or cookies that crumble through your fingers. Lately, professional and recreational bakers have been gravitating to the MyWeigh KD-8000 to do their measuring work. Of course, it comes with the tare function that displays your container weight as a negative, but the baker-friendly scale can also be read in percentages to streamline your process.
Bakers are so impressed that some headed directly to their blogs to confess their love for the MyWeigh KD-8000. It's lightweight, doesn't require batteries, and is already calibrated for use, which means you don't need to lose any time getting started on your next tasty passion project. Still, its straightforward usage, well-designed functionality, and long life cycle can appeal to any person needing a scale, not just bread and cookie enthusiasts.
Purchase the MyWeigh KD-8000 Kitchen Scale from Amazon for $57.25.
9. Best High-Tech Scale: Zwilling Enfingy 2-in-1 Digital Wireless Charging Kitchen Scale
The stylish and state-of-the-art Zwilling is not your standard kitchen scale; it doubles as a smart charger so that you can keep your phone battery full when you're not weighing the contents of your next treat. It's elegant yet durable, with the ability to measure up to 22 pounds (or down to 0.1 ounce). The food scale features a touch screen on its glossy, monochromatic surface and a hidden LED display to maintain its sleek appeal when turned off.
Retail sites reflect generally positive sentiments for the unique tool but note that you're paying more for its fashion than its function. However, some reviewers showed overwhelming distaste for the charging feature, with complaints directed at the concept rather than its performance.
Purchase the Zwilling Enfinigy 2-in-1 Digital Wireless Charging Kitchen Scale from Amazon for $69.99.
10. Best Scale for Style: SMEG Contemporary Digital Kitchen Scale
SMEG already sells one of the best high-end toasters on the market and it stays true to its stylish upscale brand with a luxury digital kitchen scale that exudes taste. It breaks the flat digital scale mold with a bowl design elevated off a circular base, creating an interesting juxtaposition of a traditional scale with innovative modernity. With a charging port and matte color selection of black, white, or jade, it's simple yet state-of-the-art.
At this price point, you can expect the scale to go above and beyond in performance. Of course, it offers all the standard digital functions like measurement conversions and the tare feature, but it also provides smart app integration with access to recipes, product manuals, and how-to guides. Online reviewers attest that it's easy to clean, easy to use, and easy to look at.
Purchase the SMEG Contemporary Digital Kitchen Scale from Amazon for $149.95.
11. Best Scale for Coffee Enthusiasts: Fellow Tally Pro Precision Kitchen Scale Studio Edition for Coffee & Small Goods
If you need to perfect your morning coffee's strength and flavor, Fellow designed the Tally food scale specifically with coffee lovers in mind. You'll have to dish out the big bucks for this upscale tool, but with its high-end features and unmatched precision, you certainly get what you paid for.
To start, this digital scale includes three modes of use. Weight Mode, the most basic of the three, measures in grams, ounces, pounds, and milliliters. Timer Mode allows skilled brewers to nail the timing of their pour-over. But the Brew Assist Mode steals the show with its ability to customize a coffee-to-water ratio to refine your brew weight.
The pricey but perfect scale received rave reviews online. Dozens of individuals granted this upscale kitchen product five stars, citing its high-quality design, next-level features, and astounding accuracy and precision. Some compare its sleek and minimal packaging to the caliber of Apple, but we'll leave that for you to decide.
Purchase the Fellow Tally Pro Precision Kitchen Scale Studio Edition for Coffee & Small Goods from Amazon for $185.
12. Best Overall: Amazon Basics Digital Kitchen Scale with LCD Display
Don't underestimate the power of this small, affordable Amazon scale. Boasting nearly 100,000 ratings and almost five stars, along with being sixth in the Amazon kitchen and dining best seller list, you can trust the device is reliable despite its tiny price tag of around $10. The no-frills tool doesn't offer fancy features, but it does come through with highly accurate measurements and easy operating, which isn't a bad deal on a budget.
If you're new to the metric world and want to dabble with weighing your food without drowning in debt, this digital kitchen scale is your go-to. Reviewers claim their trusty scale has lasted them over five years, proving that money doesn't always buy happiness (or durability). But not everyone had a stellar experience — some customers lamented that their scale stopped working after three months.
The Amazon Basics scale is simple but it still offers advanced sensor technology with fast-measuring results in pounds, ounces, grams, fluid ounces, and milliliters that subtract the container from the weight. It doesn't measure decimals, but unless you're a pro in the kitchen, you'll be fine without the feature. Owners of the scale appreciate its compact size and ease of use.
Purchase the Amazon Basics Digital Kitchen Scale with LCD Display from Amazon for $10.89.
Methodology
In order to get the best kitchen scales across various budgets, we analyzed the accuracy, precision, maintenance, usability, and longevity of the products. We scoured through both internet forums and e-commerce sites leaving no review unchecked to ensure our results reflected a comprehensive scope of the market.