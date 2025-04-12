12 Of The Best Kitchen Scales For Every Budget

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

To the untrained American eye, kitchen scales are all but useless. Most people leave the metric system-oriented measuring device for bakers and Europeans, opting instead for their familiar cups and tablespoons that value volume over weight. But in truth, food scales offer various benefits that transcend perfecting your sourdough bread. Whether you desire portion control, need to convert measurements, or simply want to wash less utensils, scales are a viable option.

Classic hanging scales are as good as extinct. Now, it's all about sleek, digital models that don't take up much space and offer a fast and accurate measurement of an ingredient's weight or mass. Despite the universal intimidation of incorporating math into your meal prep, the most challenging part about using a food scale is calibration, which varies slightly per device and quickly assesses precision. Once you get the hang of it, you'll come out with tastier dishes with little effort on your end.

If you're seriously considering investing in this handy tool, the question begs: How do you choose the best kitchen scale for you? Price is undoubtedly essential when weighing your options, along with accuracy and durability. Luckily, there are various decent options on the market whether you're counting pennies or have cash to spare, with prices accurate as of April 2025. We combed internet reviews to narrow down a curated selection of the top food scales around, from economical to high-end.