The Best Type Of Water For Your Home-Brewed Coffee

If you're a casual coffee drinker, then you're probably happy with your current setup and simply brewing coffee the way your grandma taught you. Coffee is coffee, right? However, if you're interested in brewing that perfect cup (or getting close to it) there's absolutely a science to coffee that you can use to your advantage. Measuring out the grounds is important, and so is the water you use. Do you know if you're brewing with soft water or hard water? And which one of those is your tap water?

Chowhound spoke exclusively with Taylor Young, an ACS-certified chemist and the Quality Director at Copper Moon Coffee. According to Young, "The best water for brewing coffee is clean, filtered water with a balanced mineral concentration/content." Typically, this is bottled water or purified water, and sometimes filtered tap water depending on where you live. If you're really looking to get the chemistry right, Young goes into more detail: "Ideally, you want a 100 to 200 ppm total dissolved solids (TDS) range as well as a pH which is neutral or very slightly acidic (6.5 to 7.5). You should never use distilled water or any overly softened water, since the lack of minerals can actually inhibit taste, flavor, and extraction." Any water with over 120 ppm to 150ppm (parts per million) is considered hard water, and most tap water in the United States fits or exceeds that amount, but it's not consistent.