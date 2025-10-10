The Best Aldi Finds You Can't Miss In October 2025
October's here, and with it is the first nip in the air, fall colors, hints of pumpkin spice, and delicious holiday seasonal eats. There's a fresh wave of themed foods and fall favorites that are back at Aldi, so whether you've been waiting for that limited-time flavor to be back in stock or are feeling experimental and want to start testing out recipes for Halloween and Thanksgiving, there are a lot of great options to choose from.
Now, if you've done holiday shopping at Aldi before, you're probably aware of the chain's vast array of themed seasonal offerings. If, however, you've fallen for the Aldi shopping myth, it's time to be happily surprised to know that this isn't just a budget chain selling in-house brands. In fact, the variety on offer, from sweet and savory ready-to-eat foods to fun pasta and dessert ingredients and a lot more, is enough to put together several themed parties for all ages.
Of course, it's good to have a game plan before heading to the store, lest you get overwhelmed with everything on offer. To help with planning the holiday season and more, here are our top Aldi picks for October 2025.
Reggano Pastas Halloween Pasta
Reggano, the popular pasta brand found at Aldi, has a fun Halloween edition. The bag contains a mix of spiders, bats, and pumpkin-shaped multi-colored macaroni, and is great for serving with a simple butter or pasta sauce. Just remember not to overcook the pasta, which could make it lose its shape. A 1.1-pound bag of Reggano Halloween Pasta costs $2.29 at Aldi and is on sale from October 1 onwards.
Emporium Selection Halloween Cheese Assortment
The perfect addition to a Halloween party, the Emporium Selection Halloween Cheese Assortment is a recurring fall favorite. This year, the available flavors include Death by Garlic Black Garlic Cheddar, Bat Knit Crazy Cheddar, Freaky Franken Sage Derby, and Scary Pumpkin Spice Wensleydale. At $4.49 a piece, these small portions can easily become the centerpiece for the holiday. They're on sale at Aldi starting October 1.
Mama Cozzi's Halloween Pizza
Picking between a ghost-shaped pizza or one shaped like a Jack-o'-lantern-ed pumpkin is tough, so consider picking up both versions of Mama Cozzi's Halloween Pizza. The ghost is topped with mozzarella, olives for eyes, and a marinara sauce mouth. The pumpkin, slightly cheesier, has a cheddar and marinara topping with triangular mozzarella eyes and a cheese sauce grin. Both cost $4.99 a piece and can be bought beginning on October 1.
Mama Cozzi's Pizza Snacks
Another of Mama Cozzi's quick heat-and-eat snacks tops the list. These little pizza poppers can be baked in the oven till crispy and golden brown. You can get them with either cheeseburger-style beef or taco-style beef fillings, and both come oozing with a creamy cheddar cheese sauce. Available starting on October 1 at Aldi for $4.99 per pack.
Specially Selected Mini Cakes
Another Aldi favorite is the Specially Selected Mini Cakes — small frozen cakes that turn deliciously tender with a quick reheat in the microwave or oven. The store usually stocks a couple of interesting flavors, and come October, these mini cakes will be available in Sticky Toffee Pudding and Apple Cider flavors. The cakes cost $4.69 for a pack of two and are perfect for a snack or dessert.
Specially Selected Pumpkin Spice Sliced Brioche
It's pumpkin spice season, and there are lots of great pumpkin spice products to choose from. The history and origins of Pumpkin spice go far beyond the Starbucks flavor that popularized it. If you don't want to make the entire meal centered around pumpkin spice, the Specially Selected Pumpkin Spice Sliced Brioche at Aldi is a great option to pick up. Grab a loaf of sliced pumpkin spice brioche for only $4.49 starting on October 1.
Priano Pumpkin and Sage or Butternut Squash Ravioli
Having premade ravioli at home means you can throw a delicious meal together in minutes. Both the pumpkin and sage as well as the butternut squash stuffed ravioli pack lots of delicious and delicate flavor. Simply cook the ravioli in boiling water for about four minutes and toss it in a pan with browned butter. It's on sale at Aldi starting October 8 for $3.69 per pack.
Mama Cozzi's Pasta Pockets
Mama Cozzi's Pasta Pockets are breaded stuffed pasta that can be air-fried or deep-fried for a delicious snack. Available in a choice of lasagna, cheese macaroni with pimento peppers, and cheese macaroni with truffle flavors, these little pasta poppers are another handy purchase to keep in the kitchen around the holiday season. Consider pairing them with some of the best dips at Aldi. They're available from October 8 onwards at $4.29 per box.
Southern Grove Halloween Trail Mix
Southern Grove's Halloween-themed trail mixes come in sweet and savory versions. The sweet (Worms and Dirt) is a mix of roasted peanuts, crushed cookies, gummy worms, mini chocolate cups, and brownie bits. The savory (Vampire Hunter Garlic) has roasted almonds, sesame sticks, pretzels, crunchy chickpeas, and a burst of garlic flavoring. Keep them on hand for a quick snack, or consider using them as toppings. They're available October 15 onwards for $4.89 per pack.
Clancy's Cheesy Garlic Bread Potato Chips
A flavor combination you can't go wrong with, Clancy's Cheesy Garlic Bread Potato Chips take the classic side and turn it into chip form. They have a nice punch of garlic, and are great for having as-is or for layering into sandwiches or even crushing over potato salad. They're on store shelves at Aldi starting on October 15 for $1.89 per bag.
Friendly Farms Red Velvet Whipped Dairy Topping
Friendly Farms Whipped Dairy Topping is a popular Aldi score. Available in a variety of flavors, the pumpkin-spiced version instantly turns your coffee drink into a fall delight. The chain is bringing back its Red Velvet Whipped Dairy Topping on October 15 at $2.99 each, which can be used to turn simple sweet snacks into fun desserts. You can also use the bright red whipped topping on some spooky Halloween treats for added effect.
Southern Grove Trail Mixes
While not as festive as their Halloween-themed counterparts, the Brookie and Kitchen Sink trail mixes by Southern Grove are also quite the mouthful. Chocolate lovers will enjoy the mix of roasted peanuts, milk fudge mini cup, and chocolate cookie bits in Brookie, while Kitchen Sink has marshmallow-flavored chunks, caramel mini cups, and more — but no actual kitchen sink. Both trail mixes are available October 22 onwards for $4.89 per bag.
Barissimo Frozen Frappe Blender Cubes
Barissimo Frozen Frappe Blender Cubes offer a quick, easy, and healthy coffee smoothie. Flavored with caramel and vanilla, these frozen cubes contain dried coffee and fruits. Simply throw them into the blender, and you have a frozen smoothie in minutes. They're available beginning October 22 for $5.69 per pack.
Specially Selected Premium Marshmallows
Another tasty snack to elevate hot holiday beverages with, Specially Selected Premium Marshmallows will be available in Vanilla Bean and Cinnamon Churro flavors as part of Aldi's October offerings. These are higher quality than the regular, run-of-the-mill marshmallows and are fat and gluten-free. Snag a pack for $3.49 starting on October 29 onwards.
Chef's Cupboard Gluten Free Stuffing
Whether you're doing a practice run for your Thanksgiving menu or not, it's good to have some stuffing and dressing recipes ready for the holiday season. The gluten-free stuffing from Chef's Cupboard is available at Aldi in Turkey and Chicken flavors, making it easy to prep separately for those with dietary preferences. The gluten-free stuffing is made using white and brown rice flour and are available from October 29 onwards for $3.99 per box.