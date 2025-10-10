The Best Aldi Finds You Can't Miss In October 2025

October's here, and with it is the first nip in the air, fall colors, hints of pumpkin spice, and delicious holiday seasonal eats. There's a fresh wave of themed foods and fall favorites that are back at Aldi, so whether you've been waiting for that limited-time flavor to be back in stock or are feeling experimental and want to start testing out recipes for Halloween and Thanksgiving, there are a lot of great options to choose from.

Now, if you've done holiday shopping at Aldi before, you're probably aware of the chain's vast array of themed seasonal offerings. If, however, you've fallen for the Aldi shopping myth, it's time to be happily surprised to know that this isn't just a budget chain selling in-house brands. In fact, the variety on offer, from sweet and savory ready-to-eat foods to fun pasta and dessert ingredients and a lot more, is enough to put together several themed parties for all ages.

Of course, it's good to have a game plan before heading to the store, lest you get overwhelmed with everything on offer. To help with planning the holiday season and more, here are our top Aldi picks for October 2025.