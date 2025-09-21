Turn Any Coffee Drink Into An Instant Fall Delight With One Aldi Topping

Each year as the weather cools and the leaves exchange green for a riot of fiery color, autumn enthusiasts throughout the United States keep a close eye on grocery store shelves for the latest array of pumpkin and pumpkin spice flavored products. From kettle corn and protein powder to cookies, breakfast cereal, and beer, nothing escapes a bright, spicy pumpkin-y makeover this time of year — especially when it comes to coffee and its various accompaniments.

Though the pumpkin spice craze has infiltrated nearly every corner of our grocery stores, pumpkin-forward coffee reigns supreme as the queen of this annual flavor explosion — and the seasonal items hitting the shelves certainly reflect that. One product, in particular, that Aldi enthusiasts look forward to each year is the pumpkin spice whipped dairy topping made by Friendly Farms. The labels seem to change annually, but always feature pumpkins and other autumnal items printed in shades of warm brown and bright orange.

Reviewers state that the whipped topping itself has just the right balance of sweetness and spice, with neither flavor being too faint or overwhelming, along with a beautifully dense, creamy texture. It's also a festive, orange color from the addition of annatto rather than artificial dyes. This whipped topping is also only $3.65 per can, making it the perfect topper for tasty homemade pumpkin spice lattes and cappuccinos. It's also thick enough to become a creamer in its own right — just stir it into your favorite pour-over blend for a lightly spiced, spooky-colored morning cuppa joe.