Turn Any Coffee Drink Into An Instant Fall Delight With One Aldi Topping
Each year as the weather cools and the leaves exchange green for a riot of fiery color, autumn enthusiasts throughout the United States keep a close eye on grocery store shelves for the latest array of pumpkin and pumpkin spice flavored products. From kettle corn and protein powder to cookies, breakfast cereal, and beer, nothing escapes a bright, spicy pumpkin-y makeover this time of year — especially when it comes to coffee and its various accompaniments.
Though the pumpkin spice craze has infiltrated nearly every corner of our grocery stores, pumpkin-forward coffee reigns supreme as the queen of this annual flavor explosion — and the seasonal items hitting the shelves certainly reflect that. One product, in particular, that Aldi enthusiasts look forward to each year is the pumpkin spice whipped dairy topping made by Friendly Farms. The labels seem to change annually, but always feature pumpkins and other autumnal items printed in shades of warm brown and bright orange.
Reviewers state that the whipped topping itself has just the right balance of sweetness and spice, with neither flavor being too faint or overwhelming, along with a beautifully dense, creamy texture. It's also a festive, orange color from the addition of annatto rather than artificial dyes. This whipped topping is also only $3.65 per can, making it the perfect topper for tasty homemade pumpkin spice lattes and cappuccinos. It's also thick enough to become a creamer in its own right — just stir it into your favorite pour-over blend for a lightly spiced, spooky-colored morning cuppa joe.
Making the most of of this limited-time pumpkin spice whipped topping
While it's true that velvety-smooth, lightly spiced whipped cream is one of the absolute best toppings for a homemade latte, there are also other ways you can incorporate Friendly Farms' pumpkin spice whipped dairy topping from Aldi into your favorite morning beverage. Adding a pretty, light orange swirl might be a treat if you're able to linger over your coffee on a crisp day off, but that aesthetic is lost if you're more likely to take your java to-go. In this case, you can stir it into your brew, as mentioned, or plan ahead and use it to make a dreamy homemade pumpkin spice coffee creamer.
Just add some whipped topping to regular half and half to taste in a glass bottle, shaking to mix them together (and again if the mixture separates). This way, you get the best of both worlds — flavor and convenience. Of course, this option doesn't end up looking very festive, so it's also okay to save the seasonal whipped topping for special moments. It'd be delicious on a cup of decaf near a bonfire, accompanied by s'mores, or dolloped on top of a mug of rich, creamy hot chocolate — especially if you include Halloween or fall-themed sprinkles.
You might even try bridging the gap between apple and pumpkin lovers by topping off hot cider with it. The pumpkin spice whipped topping will melt into the cider, carrying the warm spices into the drink while also giving it a rich and creamy texture.