9 Restaurant Chains With The Best Korean Fried Chicken In The US
American-style fried chicken is a classic comfort food that seems pretty difficult to improve on. However, if you've ever tried Korean fried chicken, you might just be tempted to swap your bucket of Colonel Sanders for "the other KFC." Judging from the number of Korean fried chicken chains popping up all over the States, it's clear that people can't get enough of K-chicken with its shatteringly crispy crust and vibrant sauces.
It's widely believed that American soldiers introduced fried chicken to Korea after the Korean War. It was a bit slow to take off, but by the 1980s, the dish had been adapted to local tastes and was wildly popular. There are a few key differences between American and Korean fried chicken. For one, K-chicken typically has a thin batter made with cornstarch or potato starch. In addition, it's often fried twice to make it extra crispy outside and juicy inside. Then there are the sauces, which can include soy-garlic, hot honey, or spicy gochujang sauce.
Over the past few years, numerous popular Korean fried chicken chains have gained traction in the U.S., and several homegrown brands have also gotten into the game. With so many options available, it can be hard to know which spots are worth hitting up. To find out which chains do it best, we pored over reviews by customers, food bloggers, and fried chicken fanatics. Based on their insights, these are the chains serving up the best Korean fried chicken in the United States.
1. Pelicana Chicken
Pelicana started as a small fried chicken shop in Daejeon, South Korea, in 1982. Since then, it's gone on to become one of the country's biggest fried chicken chains with over 3,000 locations in Australia, Malaysia, the U.K., Canada, and beyond. There are also 28 locations across the U.S. The chain prides itself on making its fried chicken fresh with clean oil that's swapped out every day.
The menu at Pelicana is huge with a wide array of appetizers, salads, fried rice, and Korean favorites like kimchi pancakes and udon fish cake soup. However, the chicken is the main draw, and it comes in a variety of ways. You can opt for wings brushed with the chain's signature soy-garlic sauce, extra crispy bone-in chicken, spicy boneless chicken pieces, and stir-fried chicken gizzards. You can also get dipping sauces on the side, like spicy ranch dressing, BBQ, and blue cheese sauce.
The fried chicken at Pelicana gets rave reviews from foodies and casual diners alike. People love that the chicken is ultra-fresh, super crispy, and tender inside. In one YouTube video, food reviewer Peter Kim said, "The thing that stands out first is that as soon as you bite into it, it's extremely juicy." He also noted that the batter doesn't feel greasy, so you feel less guilty tucking into it. Many people recommend going for the banban style, which is half chicken with sauce and half without, so you can get the best of both worlds.
2. Bonchon
When Jinduk Seo created Bonchon in Busan, South Korea, in 2002, his main focus was his made-from-scratch sauces. The fried chicken was actually just a vehicle for these. People ended up loving both, though, so much so that Seo was able to expand Bonchon to the United States in 2006. The first U.S. restaurant opened in New Jersey, and there was such a buzz around it that police were called in on opening day to manage the crowds. Today, there are 139 Bonchons in 25 states.
The secret to Bonchon's fried chicken is that it's battered by hand, double-fried, and then hand-brushed with sauces. You can have your drumsticks, wings, boneless bites, and chicken strips coated with a variety of sauces, including soy-garlic, Korean BBQ, spicy, or yangnyeom. For those who don't know, that last one is a sweet and spicy sauce that's typically made with gochujang, a fermented Korean chili paste. Bonchon also offers dishes like bulgogi, fries, tteokbokki, and bibimbap. Sides include pickled radish and kimchi.
According to many customers, Bonchon nails the crunch factor of its fried chicken and gets the seasoning just right. Many say the garlic-soy sauce is the way to go, as it permeates the chicken, adding flavor all the way down to the bone. As one reviewer for Make It Happen Media said, "You rarely have a wing that flavorful all the way through ... I didn't have a bite that wasn't flavorful." Reviewers also love that the portion sizes are substantial.
3. Kyochon Chicken
For more than 30 years, Kyochon Chicken has been winning fans with its crispy Korean fried chicken coated in flavorful glazes. Today, there are 76 international locations across seven countries, including the United States. Many locations offer a casual dine-in experience and celebrate Korea's "chimaek" tradition of pairing fried chicken with beer or soju. Even chef and TV personality Andrew Zimmern is a fan. He recently called Kyochon his top choice for fried chicken, saying on Instagram that he couldn't think of any national chain that does it better.
Kyochon offers several different styles of chicken, including wings, tenders, boneless, and whole chicken separated into pieces. The chicken is coated in a thin batter, then double-fried for extra crunch. You can have it served straight-up or glazed with interesting sauces like sweet acacia honey, five spices, spicy red pepper, or green tangerine. You can also enjoy your chicken with sides like fried rice, cassava chips, cheese balls, or tteokbokki.
The first thing that reviewers usually mention about Kyochon's chicken is how it gives such a satisfying crunch when you bite into it. From there, it's all about how tasty the glazes are. Some comment that the chain is very generous with the saucing, so you get bold flavors from start to finish. The honey glaze is a popular choice because it adds a slight sweetness to the savory flavor of the chicken. As one reviewer said in a TikTok video, "Pair it with some of that hot sauce, and I promise you this will be something you'll always order."
4. bb.q Chicken
You might think that bb.q Chicken serves up barbecued chicken because of its name, but the chain actually specializes in Korean fried chicken. The name is an acronym for "best of the best." It was founded in Seoul, South Korea, in 1995, and there are now thousands of restaurants around the world. The chain also runs a Chicken University in Seoul where franchise owners and managers can learn the ins and outs of running a successful bb.q restaurant.
For fans of bone-in chicken, bb.q offers traditional wings and whole chicken servings that include wings, breasts, and thighs. You can also opt for boneless chicken, which one Reddit user called "nothing short of heavenly perfection." Each piece of chicken is hand-battered, then fried at low temperatures for slightly longer than your typical fried chicken. The method gives it a crispy crust and tender, moist meat. You can have it plain to enjoy it in all its golden, crispy glory, but many people say the sauces are next level.
You'll find traditional Korean fried chicken sauces at bb.q, including honey garlic, hot spicy, and soy garlic. But if you want to branch out, there are also several unique flavors. Take the Gang-Jeong with a soy base and hints of cinnamon and chiles. The Secret Sauce is sweet and tangy, the Gangnam Style is peppery and garlicky, and many say the Cheesling (chicken with cheese powder) is to die for. Even better, another Reddit user said, "They stay decently crispy even after being coated in sauce."
5. KoKo Chicken & BBQ
Koko Chicken & BBQ may be a small chain with just three locations in Orange County, California, but it has a big fan base. Locals love the crispy, flavorful Korean fried chicken and other indulgent dishes like the cheesy fries, corn cheese, and dukpokki. The restaurants also stay open late, sometimes until 1 a.m., which is perfect for late-night cravings. As an added bonus, you can wash down your chicken with cold draft beers.
There are several chicken options at KoKo Chicken & BBQ, including wings, drumsticks, strips, whole chicken (10 pieces), and half chicken (five pieces). The wings come plain or with Parmesan, sweet and sour sauce, or soy sauce. You can also order your bone-in chicken with sauces like sweet soy, sweet and sour sauce, and hot sauce. And if that's not enough sauce action for you, there's always the option to order extra sauces on the side, including ranch and honey mustard sauce.
Diners have tons of great things to say about the fried chicken at KoKo Chicken & BBQ, including that you can't beat it for taste and value. One food reviewer on Instagram said, "THE best Korean fried chicken! I always order the soy wings and they're literally the most amazing wings ever." Others comment on the huge portions and the fact that the chain uses only fresh chicken and changes the deep fryer oil daily. If you're in Southern California, most reviewers say this joint is definitely worth checking out.
6. CM Chicken
Founded in South Korea in 2009, CM Chicken (aka ChoongMan Chicken) expanded to the U.S. in 2017, and now there are over 50 locations across the country. The Korean fried chicken is the main draw, with several variations that put unique spins on the dish. The menu also features tempting sides like curly fries, cheese sticks, fried calamari, and jumbo shrimp. And of course, the classic Korean fried chicken pairing of pickled radish is on offer to help cut through the richness of the crispy meat.
CM Chicken uses fresh, never-frozen chicken, marinates it for 24 hours to infuse it with flavor, then deep fries it until golden. The chain is also famous for its Tikkudak chicken, which is fried and charcoal-grilled to give it an extra layer of smoky flavor. In addition, CM Chicken uses unique sauces and toppings to set its chicken apart. For example, the Snow Chicken is a fan favorite that's topped with sliced onions and creamy sauce. The Infatuation said, "It's crunchy, pungent, creamy, and a total glorious mess."
The fried chicken at CM Chicken is generally very well received, with customers loving how well the chicken is executed and the range of tasty flavors. One food reviewer described it on Instagram as, "Ultra crispy, tender inside, and boosted with some of the stickiest sauces and fresh, creative toppings." The breading is a bit thicker than you find at some other K-chicken spots, but diners say that it's consistent and well-seasoned. People also say that the amount of chicken you get is impressive.
7. BHC Chicken
From its humble beginnings as Byul Hana Chicken in 1997, South Korea-based chain BCH Chicken has grown by leaps and bounds. It's now one of the biggest fried chicken chains in Korea, and there are more than 2,100 restaurants worldwide. The first location in the U.S. opened at The Original Farmers Market in Los Angeles in 2023, followed by a location in San Diego the next year. More U.S. restaurants are also in the works.
The menu at BHC Chicken is pretty straightforward, with six different fried chicken options. You can go for the Classic crispy chicken or spice things up with the Hot Fried or Sweet and Spicy. The Gold-King is drizzled in a sticky honey-garlic soy sauce, and the Matcho-King features an aged soy sauce glaze. The Bburinkle is one of the best sellers thanks to its zesty cheese powder coating. You can also try popular K-food dishes like tteokbokki, fried rice, and cheese balls.
BHC Chicken may be relatively new in the States, but it's already garnered plenty of fans. Diners say the chicken is super crunchy, juicy, and flavorful, and many love the fact that it's fried in high-oleic sunflower oil, so it may be slightly healthier than many other chains' versions. People also praise the flavors, especially the Bburinkle. One reviewer on TikTok likened the flavor to sour cream and onion Pringles, while The Infatuation described it as "sweet-cheesy-garlicky." Another reviewer on Instagram said, "This chicken is seriously addictive. The more you eat it, the more you want it."
8. Chimmelier
Chimmelier is a homegrown Korean fried chicken chain that started as a pop-up in Los Angeles in 2021. After wowing fans at festivals and events, owners Kevin Son, Dustin Lee, and Jeff Jun decided to open a brick-and-mortar restaurant. Today, there are several locations in California, and judging from the hype the brand gets, there will no doubt be more locations down the line. Fun fact: the name is a mash-up of "chicken" and "sommelier."
One of the main draws at Chimmelier is the massive chicken sandwich. The K-Chicken Burger was one of the first items on offer, and it helped put the brand on the map. It features a massive piece of chicken coated in smoky, spicy seasonings, then fried until crispy. The chicken is piled into a buttery bun along with pickles, slaw, a parilla leaf, and kimchi thousand island sauce. For those who like their chicken fiery, the Buldak Chicken Sando features spicy fried chicken with coleslaw on white bread.
Platforms like TikTok and Instagram are rife with videos of people tackling Chimmelier's massive chicken sandwiches. Beyond just the novelty of the size, though, many also say the flavors are spot on. One reviewer said on Instagram, "This Korean fried chicken burger is no joke. Truly one of THE BEST I've ever had." Reviewers also call out the wings for being particularly crispy and slathered in your choice of sauces like savory garlic soy and sweet and spicy yangnyeom.
9. Noori Chicken
Noori Chicken first opened its doors in 2003 in Annandale, Virginia, and branched out into franchises in 2020. Today, you can find locations in Michigan, Utah, Illinois, and California. The menus vary depending on which location you visit, but they all serve fried chicken in some form, and numerous diners can't get enough of it. In fact, some say that when they discovered Noori, it knocked their previous favorite K-chicken restaurants out of the number one spot.
Chicken wings are a staple at Noori Chicken locations, and you can get them plain or slathered in a selection of sauces. The soy-garlic is one of the most popular choices for its mild, slightly sweet and savory flavor. You can also opt for hot and spicy, chili-soy, or the medium spicy Supreme sauce with white mayo drizzled over top. In addition, the Magic Sprinkle dry rub wings feature a cheese powder rub that's sweet and tangy. Other offerings can include kimbap (Korean sushi), fried rice, soy garlic dumplings, and pickled radish.
The fried chicken at Noori gets plenty of praise from diners for being tasty, well executed, and great value. For example, one Reddit user said, "The price didn't give me sticker shock, especially once the wings came around: they're fat, juicy, crispy, and delicious." A food reviewer on Instagram described the chicken as "golden crunch on the outside, tender perfection on the inside ... each bite is a little love letter from Seoul." They also recommended going with friends so you can try a variety of dishes and flavors.
Methodology
With so many K-chicken spots sprouting up all over the country, choosing the best was no easy task. To determine which chains serve the best Korean fried chicken in the U.S., we dug into reviews and coverage from the past year. Our research included customer discussions on sites like Reddit, food reviews on social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram, and insights from food bloggers and respected publications.
When narrowing down the list, we paid special attention to flavor above all else. Some other criteria we looked for included value for money, food quality (fresh versus frozen), consistency across locations, and execution. That means crispy, well-battered chicken that stays juicy on the inside and delivers the signature crunch K-chicken fans expect. These are the chains that get the most praise from diners for serving absolutely amazing Korean fried chicken.