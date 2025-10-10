9 Restaurant Chains With The Best Korean Fried Chicken In The US

American-style fried chicken is a classic comfort food that seems pretty difficult to improve on. However, if you've ever tried Korean fried chicken, you might just be tempted to swap your bucket of Colonel Sanders for "the other KFC." Judging from the number of Korean fried chicken chains popping up all over the States, it's clear that people can't get enough of K-chicken with its shatteringly crispy crust and vibrant sauces.

It's widely believed that American soldiers introduced fried chicken to Korea after the Korean War. It was a bit slow to take off, but by the 1980s, the dish had been adapted to local tastes and was wildly popular. There are a few key differences between American and Korean fried chicken. For one, K-chicken typically has a thin batter made with cornstarch or potato starch. In addition, it's often fried twice to make it extra crispy outside and juicy inside. Then there are the sauces, which can include soy-garlic, hot honey, or spicy gochujang sauce.

Over the past few years, numerous popular Korean fried chicken chains have gained traction in the U.S., and several homegrown brands have also gotten into the game. With so many options available, it can be hard to know which spots are worth hitting up. To find out which chains do it best, we pored over reviews by customers, food bloggers, and fried chicken fanatics. Based on their insights, these are the chains serving up the best Korean fried chicken in the United States.