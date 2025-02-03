The Cheesy Upgrade Your Fried Chicken Deserves

Fried chicken exists in many delicious interpretations worldwide. However, if you're looking to chow into especially bold-flavored bites, then turn to the wonders of Korean fried chicken. In contrast to U.S.-style fried chicken, the Korean version of this dish favors an extra crispy double-frying method and covers the result in vibrant sauces and seasonings.

In addition to popular glazes — like yangnyeom, made of gochujang, soy sauce, and garlic — it's also common to cover chicken with seasoning powders. An especially tasty — and inventive — option is cheese powder. Nicknamed snowy chicken or snow cheese chicken, this cheese powder-enhanced chicken requires an ingredient mix akin to the packets found in instant mac and cheese. After cooking, dredge the still-oily chicken in your powdered cheese mix. Savory, salty, and bursting with umami flavor, cheese powder is a delicious way to enhance the flavors of fried chicken. So take a page from the Korean playbook, and upgrade your own fried poultry recipes in such a cheesy manner. It'll take your perfect fried chicken up a notch, turning it into a creative multicultural delight.