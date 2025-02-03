The Cheesy Upgrade Your Fried Chicken Deserves
Fried chicken exists in many delicious interpretations worldwide. However, if you're looking to chow into especially bold-flavored bites, then turn to the wonders of Korean fried chicken. In contrast to U.S.-style fried chicken, the Korean version of this dish favors an extra crispy double-frying method and covers the result in vibrant sauces and seasonings.
In addition to popular glazes — like yangnyeom, made of gochujang, soy sauce, and garlic — it's also common to cover chicken with seasoning powders. An especially tasty — and inventive — option is cheese powder. Nicknamed snowy chicken or snow cheese chicken, this cheese powder-enhanced chicken requires an ingredient mix akin to the packets found in instant mac and cheese. After cooking, dredge the still-oily chicken in your powdered cheese mix. Savory, salty, and bursting with umami flavor, cheese powder is a delicious way to enhance the flavors of fried chicken. So take a page from the Korean playbook, and upgrade your own fried poultry recipes in such a cheesy manner. It'll take your perfect fried chicken up a notch, turning it into a creative multicultural delight.
Sprinkle cheese powder onto fried chicken
In South Korea, fried chicken restaurants craft their recipes in unique styles. As a result, the powdered cheese seasoning varies depending on the vendor and doesn't have a definitive recipe. If you're struggling to find it in the grocery store, this garnish can be easily procured with a box of instant mac and cheese. Simply reserve the cheese packets, then them sprinkle atop the cooked chicken; the results will impress. Just make sure to opt for our top-ranked mac and cheese brand for the tastiest flavor.
You can also craft the seasoning from scratch. For a sweet and creamy take that really looks like snow, combine shredded parmesan, milk powder, and a bit of powdered sugar. For even more customization options, purchase cheddar cheese powder on Amazon and mix in whatever other spices you want. Reach for common chicken seasonings like garlic powder, paprika, or oregano to add more spice to the mix. If you're after the creamy mouthfeel, throw in some milk powder too. And don't forget pantry staples salt and pepper; this is the seasoning step after all. Sprinkle on or toss the chicken in the mix, and enjoy the cheesy enhancement.