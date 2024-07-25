US Vs Korean Fried Chicken: The Core Differences

Few foods deliver a comforting appeal quite like fried chicken. Whenever executed well, it showcases the bird in an especially delectable format — tender and juicy interior meat, encased in a delicious crunchy batter. It's no surprise the preparation style is so prevalent, with a multitude of renditions worldwide. In addition to the many American iterations, it's also a popular dish across Asia. Notable examples include delicate Japanese karaage, intensely marinated Thai Gai Tod, and aromatic popcorn-style Taiwanese fried chicken.

Yet, one of the most beloved takes of all is the Korean version, which is becoming one of America's favorite foreign styles. Such an alignment with the palate is more than a coincidence; Korean fried chicken takes significant influence from the U.S. In fact, historians suggest that stationed troops introduced the cooking style during the Korean War. It's proposed the dish's roots took hold all thanks to Black American soldiers, who impressed locals with the dish during holiday cookouts.

The tasty method was noted, and once war shortages improved, it started appearing in restaurant settings. It took until the 1980s for the dish to reach widespread popularity, making it a young addition to the cuisine. However, it's now emerged as a distinct fried chicken style, with a batter, sauce, and consumption ritual that differentiates from its American predecessor.

