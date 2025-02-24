Kimbap Vs Sushi: What's The Difference?

Let's get one thing straight right off the bat: Kimbap is not sushi. While some variations of these dishes might look the same, each offering well-rounded bites of customizable proteins, there's plenty more that sets these apart. If you order a plate of kimbap, expecting sushi, you'll be surprised by its distinct flavor, so let's dig into the differences.

For starters, kimbap, sometimes known as gimbap, is a staple of Korean cuisine. Its origins are debated, but the practice of wrapping rice in seaweed has been recorded in the region for hundreds of years. The name kimbap translates to "seaweed rice," and it's most similar to the sushi roll known as futomaki. This Japanese dish features rice, rice vinegar, vegetables, cooked fish, and more, all wrapped in seaweed. Similarly, kimbap features sautéed proteins and julienned vegetables wrapped in cooked rice seasoned with sesame oil and salt. This all comes rolled inside a seaweed wrap and is cut into bite-sized slices. From imitation crab and egg to cubed beef to radish, there's no limit to what you can stuff inside these rolls.