Not All Sourdough Bread Is Vegan: What To Know Before You Order

Sourdough bread is beloved for many reasons. An obvious inclusion in the list of best bread choices for an elite sandwich, sourdough's signature tangy flavor makes for a delightful complement to your choice of sweet and/or savory fillings. Its rustic crust offers a satisfying crunch to the fluffy interior; what's not to like? It's one of the oldest forms of bread ever made, and over time, it has evolved into a mainstay in the world of bread-making.

Sourdough bread's characteristic tang comes from a process of fermentation that is instigated by the components of a sourdough starter, which ultimately impacts the final flavors and aromas of the bread. Usually, sourdough bread is a mixture of vegan-friendly ingredients and requires no animal-derived components. This includes that starter, which contains microbes like wild yeast, which produces carbon dioxide to help the dough rise, and lactic acid-producing bacteria, which creates the "sour" in sourdough. So, in most scenarios, sourdough is suitable for vegans and plant-based eaters.

However, there are some instances when the sourdough may contain animal-derived ingredients. Sometimes, bakers may use dairy-based yogurt in the sourdough starter, and some commercial brands may include sneaky ingredients that may have originated from an animal source. Though rare, you may also come across egg as a listed ingredient, and some sweet sourdough breads include animal-based dairy like milk and butter. Whole-wheat sourdoughs often contain honey for sweetness, so make sure to peruse the ingredients list when shopping at the store, or check with your local baker when purchasing a loaf of bread from them directly. Better yet, consider making your own loaf of sourdough and infuse your kitchen with the mouthwatering aromas of an artisanal bakery.