How Ethiopian Injera Is Different From Your Everyday Bread And Wraps

It seems that almost every cuisine has an iconic kind of bread: Naan is a staple at every Indian restaurant, and you'll seldom see a Greek eatery that doesn't have pita (no, it's not the same as naan) on the menu. The origins and recipes may be different, but one thing all these breads have in common is that people can't get enough of them. However, some breads are less well known than others. One such overlooked variety is called injera, and it hails from Ethiopia. In recent years, injera has seen more popularity in western countries as more fusion restaurants introduce it to their cuisine, and more Ethiopian chefs are able to set up eateries and share their culinary traditions.

Injera is most similar in appearance to a pancake or crepe. It's a soft, floppy disc of dough with a mild sour taste that is slightly reminiscent of rye bread. This is enough to distinguish it from many other loaves, but one of the biggest ways injera differs from your regular bread is how important it is to those who enjoy it daily.