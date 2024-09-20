Kamala Harris' Favorite South Indian Foods Should Be On Every Brunch Menu

As she accepted nomination for presidency at the Democratic National Convention (DNC), Vice President Kamala Harris painted a picture of what it was like to be raised by a determined Indian mother who fought hard to succeed. Harris described how her mother, Shyamala Gopalan, born in Chennai, India, immigrated by herself at the age of 19 to the United States, ultimately becoming a breast cancer researcher. "She was tough, courageous, a trailblazer in the fight for women's health. She taught us to never complain about injustice, but do something about it," Harris said of her mother.

The Vice President has also been adamant about how her mother instilled a sense of Indian culture in her daughters, including a love for Indian food, in particular her favorite breakfast staples, idli and dosai. Harris has shared (via CNN-News18) that her mother would take them to India every other year to "understand the love of good idli."

The VP's love for Indian food was also on full display in a 2019 viral video of her and actress Mindy Kaling cooking the popular Indian dish masala dosai (or dosa) together. Kaling even jokingly declared in her DNC speech (via NBC) that she was, "The woman who courageously outed Kamala Harris as Indian in an Instagram cooking video." In the video, Harris shares how her grandmother forbade eating anything "that had a mother," (in other words, no meat) which aligns with cultural and religious beliefs many Indians follow.

