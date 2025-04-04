How Is Pumpernickel Bread Different From Classic Rye?
Bread seems like such a simple and commonplace concept, but truthfully there are so many different types of bread in the world. Bread can come in all kinds of colors, flavors, and textures, each wholly unique and different. Some breads have their own unique variants, essentially spawning an umbrella category of different breads that share similar traits, much like rye bread.
Rye bread can refer to several types of bread that make use of rye grain. Some rye breads go by completely unique names, like pumpernickel, which is specifically a German variant of rye bread made from a specific type of rye flour. Think of it like squares and rectangles; pumpernickel is a rye bread but not all rye breads are necessarily pumpernickel.
At first, this may sound confusing, especially since pumpernickel bread and rye bread in general share a lot of basic traits. However, there are little distinctions that make pumpernickel in particular a special kind of rye bread. Plus, there are tons of other variants of rye bread besides pumpernickel that are equally worth understanding and trying out for yourself.
What is pumpernickel bread?
What makes pumpernickel distinct from other rye breads is the use of a specific type of coarse rye flour. In some cases, this coarse rye flour is referred to as pumpernickel flour. This flour is how pumpernickel gets its darker brown color which has come to be characteristic for this type of bread specifically.
When making pumpernickel, typically a high amount of coarse rye flour is used in combination with a small amount of wheat flour. The exact process of making pumpernickel can vary based on location too. Some parts of Europe use sourdough starter, while American variations opt for dry yeast instead.
It has also been noted that American variants of pumpernickel sometimes opt for artificial coloring or cocoa to accomplish the distinct dark color. As for the bread's uses, pumpernickel is great for toast or sandwiches. It also works well with sharp cheeses or any other strong flavors.
What is rye bread?
Rye bread is made with rye flour and wheat flour, hence the name. The tricky thing that most people don't realize is there are multiple types of rye flour and as such multiple types of rye bread. Generally speaking, rye bread can be divided into either light or dark rye bread, each of which is made slightly differently.
As the names imply, light rye bread is lighter in appearance due to the lack of inclusion of the outer seed coat of the rye berry. By contrast, dark rye bread can be made either by combining light rye flour with cocoa or molasses to achieve a darker color or by incorporating the outer seed coat of the rye berry, which carries that distinct dark color. Regardless of if the rye bread is light or dark, all rye breads will contain rye flour, although the exact proportions of rye and wheat flour will vary from recipe to recipe.
As for rye bread recipes, rye bread can be made plain or with added items such as seeds or citrus peels. It is also important to note that American rye bread tends to be made with more wheat flour than in Europe. Rye bread is great for closed or open faced sandwiches and is an ideal bread for corned beef sandwiches.