How Is Pumpernickel Bread Different From Classic Rye?

Bread seems like such a simple and commonplace concept, but truthfully there are so many different types of bread in the world. Bread can come in all kinds of colors, flavors, and textures, each wholly unique and different. Some breads have their own unique variants, essentially spawning an umbrella category of different breads that share similar traits, much like rye bread.

Rye bread can refer to several types of bread that make use of rye grain. Some rye breads go by completely unique names, like pumpernickel, which is specifically a German variant of rye bread made from a specific type of rye flour. Think of it like squares and rectangles; pumpernickel is a rye bread but not all rye breads are necessarily pumpernickel.

At first, this may sound confusing, especially since pumpernickel bread and rye bread in general share a lot of basic traits. However, there are little distinctions that make pumpernickel in particular a special kind of rye bread. Plus, there are tons of other variants of rye bread besides pumpernickel that are equally worth understanding and trying out for yourself.