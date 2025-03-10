How This Common Dairy Ingredient Can Kickstart Your Sourdough

For the flavor-inclined, sourdough bread is one of the greatest creations to ever come out of an oven — slightly pungent and salty with so many varied textures in one single food item: crispy, chewy, airy, and even a little fluffy. Sourdough starter is somewhere between a classic culinary technique and an at-home science experiment. Making sourdough starter the traditional way may seem like a daunting task, even a bit scary. You just leave it out on the countertop at room temperature? But won't it go bad? Not if you do it right, but you need a little patience and some know-how. One ingredient, however, can give you a leg up, and it's not even cheating (like simply adding yeast). Set the stage for super healthy yeast growth by adding some yogurt to your sourdough starter.

The addition of yogurt to your sourdough starter, when first developing yeast growth, will help drop the pH level of your flour and water mixture, thanks to the lactic acid bacteria (LAB) it contains. The low pH is what gives sourdough its sour flavor and establishes environs that are less conducive to mold and bad bacteria growth — making your starter less likely to spoil, right off the bat. Using yogurt also promotes faster wild yeast colonization. So, you can take some of the stress out of sourdough with a natural probiotic.