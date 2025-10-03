The 18 Best New Fast Food Items Of 2025 So Far

In an increasingly competitive fast food market, chains fight for customer attention with innovative menu items. With the popularity of social media, strategies in 2025 involve bold and typically limited-time offerings designed to generate buzz and attract customers hoping to avoid FOMO, or the fear of missing out.

New products like the French Onion Soup Burger and Iced Cherry Chai combine familiar or unexpected flavors. Some items, like the Concrete Cereal Mixer and Thin Mints Frosty, tap into the powerful emotion of nostalgia. Treats like the Superman Blizzard and Sabrina's Strawberry Daydream Refresher are pop culture nods, inspired by the new "Superman" movie and Sabrina Carpenter song "Strawberry Moon," respectively. These varied approaches demonstrate the multifaceted strategies fast food chains are using to win over customers in a crowded market.

To create this list, we reflected on our own experiences, as well as sought out reviews on social media platforms like TikTok and Reddit. Based on our research, these items represent the most noteworthy fast food creations of 2025.