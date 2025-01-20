Why Fast Food Chains Keep Digging Into The Past For Menu Gold

We all know we should live in the present, but we make an exception when it comes to our food; a category for which many of us are deeply nostalgic for times and flavors gone by. You'd be hard pressed not to have noticed when strolling the grocery store aisles, which have become crowded in recent years with nostalgic reinventions of treats we loved as kids, and full-on reboots of bygone snacks.

Fast food restaurants — from Burger King to Taco Bell to Arby's — have taken note of how hungry we are for the past, rereleasing retired menu items and retro looks, because they know, simply put, nostalgia sells. While trends have always been cyclical, it does seem our appetite for nostalgia has reached a fever pitch as of late, as inflation, rising prices, and a general dissatisfaction with the current day all likely contributors.

Public outcry has also played a role in fast food chains' moves to bring back retired menu items, with customers taking to social media to demand chains bring back old faves, like the retired hash browns at Arby's or McDonald's iconic and long-missed snack wraps — which the chain announced is returning in the new year. A sentimentality for our own childhoods is perhaps the most powerful driving factor of all, especially with millennials and Gen Zs well into adulthood and eager to wield their purchasing power on treats and meals that remind them of happy, simpler times.