5 Interesting Ways To Use Starbuck's Cherry Crunch Drink Topping

Cherries are in season, at least at Starbucks. On March 4, 2025, the international coffee chain introduced a new iced cherry chai latte. The drink features a chai base, a cherry cold foam topping, and a bit of cherry crunch to boot. As with most other Starbucks releases, this new cherry-flavored drink offers customers an infinitum of customizable drink options. Both the new cherry flavor powder (used in the cold foam) and the cherry crunch can be used to give other beverages a fun, fruity twist. The cherry crunch in particular, which consists of cherry-flavored cookie crumbs, presents many possibilities for improving your next Starbucks order. From adding a crunch to a refresher to giving your matcha a sakura twist, there are many creative ways to use this new Starbucks ingredient.

Similar to Starbucks' caramel crunch topping, cherry crunch can be used as both a topping and a mix-in to give a wide variety of drinks added flavor and texture. Of course, it can be hard to know where to get started, so we've compiled five creative (and delicious) uses for the new crunchy, fruity Starbucks topping.