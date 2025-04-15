5 Interesting Ways To Use Starbuck's Cherry Crunch Drink Topping
Cherries are in season, at least at Starbucks. On March 4, 2025, the international coffee chain introduced a new iced cherry chai latte. The drink features a chai base, a cherry cold foam topping, and a bit of cherry crunch to boot. As with most other Starbucks releases, this new cherry-flavored drink offers customers an infinitum of customizable drink options. Both the new cherry flavor powder (used in the cold foam) and the cherry crunch can be used to give other beverages a fun, fruity twist. The cherry crunch in particular, which consists of cherry-flavored cookie crumbs, presents many possibilities for improving your next Starbucks order. From adding a crunch to a refresher to giving your matcha a sakura twist, there are many creative ways to use this new Starbucks ingredient.
Similar to Starbucks' caramel crunch topping, cherry crunch can be used as both a topping and a mix-in to give a wide variety of drinks added flavor and texture. Of course, it can be hard to know where to get started, so we've compiled five creative (and delicious) uses for the new crunchy, fruity Starbucks topping.
Cherry up your matcha
Peanut butter and jelly, pineapple and coconut: Some flavors simply just go together. One such pairing, though not necessarily commemorated in a candy bar or cocktail, is the combination of matcha and cherry. While you might often see matcha served with spring-y strawberry, the tea's green, earthy, and slightly bitter flavors pair perfectly with cherry's outright sweetness and subtly nutty notes.
To put a cherry spin on your matcha latte (hot or iced), simply order your drink with cherry crunch topping. This will give your latte added sweetness and extra texture that is both subtle and delicious. If you want an extra burst of fruity flavor, you can also add cherry cold foam to your iced matcha latte order. This will give your drink a more pronounced cherry taste and a little extra creaminess. You can also combine fruity toppings by pairing strawberry cold foam with cherry crunch.
Put some crunch in your Pink Drink
The Starbucks Pink Drink is, to put it mildly, iconic. The light pink, creamy, fruity drink, which is simply a strawberry açaí refresher mixed with coconut milk, got its start in the 2016 as a semi-secret menu item made through a few ordering tweaks. So why not put another special spin on the already refreshing beverage?
Order your Pink Drink with a cherry crunch topping to give it an extra dose of sweetness and satisfying crunch that complements the freeze-dried berries. You can request the crunch be added as a topping or mixed in with the drink (in place of or alongside the drink's strawberries). If you want even more fruity flavor, order it with cherry or strawberry cold foam as well.
Give your Frappuccino a cherry twist
The Frappuccino is one of Starbucks most iconic menu items, turning coffee into an icy, creamy treat. But in addition to its espresso-based Frappuccinos, the chain also offers crème Frappuccinos, which have no coffee but lots of flavor. This is where the cherry crunch topping can really shine. You can, for starters, add cherry crunch to top your Strawberry Crème Frappuccino or your Matcha Crème Frappuccino. The cherry flavored cookie crumbles will complement both drinks and add an alluring pop of color.
You can also get a bit more creative by ordering a customized cherry crème Frappuccino. To order this off-the-menu drink, simply request a Vanilla Bean Crème Frappuccino and replace your scoops of vanilla flavor with cherry flavor powder (you can also add it in addition to the vanilla powder, or mix the two according to your own taste). Then, add cherry crunch topping on top or ask for it to be mixed into your drink for an extra sweet, pink touch.
Make your mocha sweeter with cherry crunch
Combining cherries and chocolate is nothing new, and it is popular for a reason. The two flavors simply go together to create a delicious dessert or, in this case, drink. So ordering your mocha latte at Starbucks may seem like a no-brainer, but that doesn't make it any less tasty.
To get the full benefit of your cherry mocha, you can order your mocha latte (iced or hot) with cherry crunch topping for a mildly fruity spin on your chocolate-infused coffee drink. If you're ordering your mocha iced, you can also add cherry cold foam to your drink, making what is essentially a chocolate-covered cherry mocha. The fruity flavor will complement both the chocolate and espresso, resulting in a perfectly balanced drink.
Now, this hack isn't just limited to regular mocha drinks; you can also add cherry cold foam and cherry crunch to a white chocolate mocha if you prefer. White chocolate's milky, almost buttery taste will give a great base to both fruity additions. However, it is important to note that Starbucks' white chocolate sauce does contain dairy, so this customized drink isn't suitable for vegans. If you're hoping to avoid dairy, stick with adding cherry crunch (and dairy-free cold foam) to a regular mocha.
Refresh yourself with a cherry lemonade
Cherry lemonade is a classic, blending the fruity, sweet taste of cherry with the tart, sharp taste of lemon. There is perhaps no better drink to sip on during a hot summer day (or whenever you so please). And now, thanks to the introduction of cherry powder and cherry crunch topping at Starbucks, you can give your lemonade order a cherry twist. To incorporate these new ingredients, you can simply request for cherry powder to be stirred into a standard lemonade and ask for cherry crunch either as a topping or mix-in, depending on your preferences.
Now, if you want to take your customized fruity lemonade a step further, you can also add cherry powder and cherry crunch to Starbucks' Blended Strawberry Lemonade. The combination of cherry and strawberry will result in an extra fruit-forward drink. Mixing cherry crunch into the blended lemonade will give it a more interesting texture that just might make this underrated menu item your new go-to order.