We Tried Shake Shack's New Dubai Chocolate Shake, And It's Even Better Than It Sounds

Shake Shack has never met a food trend it didn't like. Soft-launching the Dubai Chocolate Pistachio Shake back in April was the chain's way of turning the coveted delicacy on its head, and only for an extremely lucky minority of customers to boot. Yet, for the rest of us, we can indulge in a little hype. That's because the viral dessert, once capped to a handful of cities in three states, is on the menu at all burger joints beginning Tuesday, June 24.

As a sensation in the United Arab Emirates, where it originated, the glitzy candy bar is an ideal muse for restaurants to spin into TikTok-able novelties. The confection touts three essential ingredients – pistachios, tahini, and brittle phyllo dough strands called kataifi, stuffed into a block of chocolate. Shake Shack's tribute, which was developed in Dubai, swirls pistachio butter with its famous vanilla custard, pours it into a chocolate-coated cup, and sprinkles crushed bits of pistachio and toasted phyllo to serve.

Despite my scrolling habits hitting an obscene level, I have not actually sampled the crave-worthy bar (I know, I know) circulating the digital sphere. This makes the shake iteration my first foray into this lavish delicacy, and I was curious to see how the textural elements worked in a melted dessert. Would the shake be a gimmick, or a sweet burst of genius? RSVP-ing to taste it at a West Village location in New York City let me get to the bottom of the cup (and gladly!).