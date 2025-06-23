We Tried Shake Shack's New Dubai Chocolate Shake, And It's Even Better Than It Sounds
Shake Shack has never met a food trend it didn't like. Soft-launching the Dubai Chocolate Pistachio Shake back in April was the chain's way of turning the coveted delicacy on its head, and only for an extremely lucky minority of customers to boot. Yet, for the rest of us, we can indulge in a little hype. That's because the viral dessert, once capped to a handful of cities in three states, is on the menu at all burger joints beginning Tuesday, June 24.
As a sensation in the United Arab Emirates, where it originated, the glitzy candy bar is an ideal muse for restaurants to spin into TikTok-able novelties. The confection touts three essential ingredients – pistachios, tahini, and brittle phyllo dough strands called kataifi, stuffed into a block of chocolate. Shake Shack's tribute, which was developed in Dubai, swirls pistachio butter with its famous vanilla custard, pours it into a chocolate-coated cup, and sprinkles crushed bits of pistachio and toasted phyllo to serve.
Despite my scrolling habits hitting an obscene level, I have not actually sampled the crave-worthy bar (I know, I know) circulating the digital sphere. This makes the shake iteration my first foray into this lavish delicacy, and I was curious to see how the textural elements worked in a melted dessert. Would the shake be a gimmick, or a sweet burst of genius? RSVP-ing to taste it at a West Village location in New York City let me get to the bottom of the cup (and gladly!).
Price and availability
Dubai teems with gold-dripped extravagance — therefore, we can expect to pay a smidge more for Shake Shack's tribute, factoring in the notoriously premium recipe and labor needed to make them. The company's charging $9.49 this time around, which is a dollar above the going rate in place during the initial testing stage. We'll give credit where it's due: Where a block of Dubai chocolate in the U.S. can rack up $20 at minimum, charging in the single digits (prior to tax, at least), is a much lighter blow to your wallet. An all-too-gourmet goodie (composed of top-dollar ingredients, to say the least) could cost much more, and besides — isn't it about treating yourself?
Thirty-four states boast Shake Shack restaurants, with the total footprint exceeding 350 dining rooms. With many establishments residing in the big-name cities, it's clear plenty more of us will have proximity and opportunity in our favor when it comes to, you know, actually trying one. Of course, Shake Shack has been vocal about its temporary status, and restaurants will not be churning out a gazillion of them. The innovation team intentionally bumped up the daily supply — around 50, though that's dependent on the location — to give chocolate fiends a fair shot at acquisition. Those poor souls who didn't luck out the first time have increased odds of nabbing one over this roll-out.
Nutritional information
Using dairy that's cream of the crop explains why Shake Shack remains a pricey fast food experience. With that being said, dining royally is the Dubai way, and this shake offers a king-sized nutritional load that really caters to indulgence. Perusing the nutritional information Shake Shack makes available online, the Dubai Chocolate Pistachio Shake packs in 1,170 calories. The gargantuan calorie count is also met with 89 grams of sugar and 60 grams of fat. No doubt these quantities topple our daily intake levels across every nutritional category, but shouldn't that be the case for any consumable billed as a luxury? The density wallops the classic Vanilla Shake (680 calories), though packing excessive dietary punches is par for the course with the sweeter offerings off the burger lineup. If you peek at the Loaded Chocolate Cookies & Cream Shake, hitting 1,160 calories, while extreme is far from a rarity.
Since this is a nut-centric flavor, the shake does present a bit of a snag in terms of allergens. Milk, soy, wheat, and egg are obvious culprits to watch out for, and the pistachios, obviously, will rule out some potential diners from getting in on the fun. On the other hand, neither would you be procuring a slab of capital-d Dubai chocolate in that position either. Pay attention to the contents as you would any other fast food specialty.
Taste test
Nobody has to twist my arm to eat ice cream, but Shake Shack never fails to deliver milkshakes that are mouthwatering and resplendent; in regards to quality, the chain's in a different ballpark from other fast food options. With the Dubai Chocolate Pistachio Shake in front of me, there was no stopping my gastronomic pursuit of pleasure. Receiving a spoon in addition to the obligatory green straw covered the bases on enjoying this shake to its fullest — and enjoy it I did.
First up, the topping. The pistachios and kataifi offered an uber-crunchy feel that I couldn't get enough of. When slurped up with the creamy shake, the toasty notes of the phyllo shreds really came through, recalling the crispy sweetness of frosted mini wheat cereal. The custard, pale-green and phenomenally creamy, greeted you with a balanced hint of vanilla and pistachio in spades. The kitchen divulged that they mix in real-deal pistachio purée, which immediately popped off the tongue from the first sip. The nut butter lent an authentic flavor you simply don't get in syrups or synthetic extracts.
The chocolate shell was such a fun flourish. To hoist the cup with your palm eventually cracked off the hardened chocolate layer on the inside. Then, when you dug through the ice cream, the giant splintered-off pieces ended up mingling with the melted custard. Blissful, heavenly, whatever adjectives came to mind, they likely spun through my brain as I came close to emptying 16-ounces in just minutes.
Final thoughts
I'm always a happy camper with most of Shake Shack's desserts, but I won't lie and pretend there aren't milkshakes on the menu that are hit or miss. With the Dubai Chocolate Pistachio Shake, I would brave a line for my next order if it meant devouring this one again. Shake Shack's team devoted intense man-power to replicating the famed chocolate, and they effortlessly synthesized the flavor profile to a tee. Obviously, it wouldn't offer the same Hulk green ooze as the packaged bar, but the elements definitely hit on the notes I'd imagine from the solidified version. The sensation of cooling custard with the crumbly garnishes hooked me in and kept me sipping until the end.
I was also impressed by the logistical aspects that the team informed us about assembling the shakes by hand. Blending the custard, chilling the chocolate shell in each cup, the presentation — these nitty-gritty details were worked out in advance, and let me appreciate each glorious mouthful as a result. Assuming you're already a fan of Dubai chocolate, converting you to the shake rendition won't be such a hard task. But I could see newcomers to the viral hit pining over Shake Shack's treat; it's a great change of pace for dessert. It won't totally mirror the original due to the vanilla enforcement, but the general concept is represented without straying too far from home. Verdict? Drop the dollars because it's a hit.