11 Unexpected Sauces That Pair Perfectly With Chicken Tenders

We all love chicken tenders, but let's face it, they don't get a whole lot of respect. They're typically viewed as the default food of picky children and drunken sports fans rather than a respectable meal for serious adults with fully developed palates. So while we'll happily scarf down a whole plate of them, few of us would publicly proclaim them to be a favorite food, at least not if we want to be seen as cultured and worldly diners.

This is a shame because well-executed chicken tenders really do deserve the love. Unlike chicken nuggets, which are molded from ground-up chicken scraps, chicken tenders are slices of chicken breast that are typically marinated, breaded, and fried until golden brown and crispy. They offer all the crunch and juiciness of fried chicken without the inconvenience of bones. So why the disrespect? A possible reason is that the dipping sauces that typically accompany them, tasty as they are, give off distinct picky kid vibes — honey mustard, ranch dressing, and barbecue sauce are precisely the sorts of things parents use to disguise vegetables and proteins so finicky five-year-olds will eat them. If you love these, go ahead and enjoy them without apology (we do), but you have plenty of other options if these start to get old. Here are some creative ways to add a fresh twist to your next chicken tender feast.