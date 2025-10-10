10 Sweet Foods That Benefit From Just A Pinch Of Salt

Nowadays, it seems like you can't find caramel without "salted" being attached to it. Salted caramel candies, ice cream sauces, ice creams, and more have populated the dessert scene — for good reason. Caramel, which in its most basic form is cooked sugar (and often cream, in the case of candies), tends to have one flavor note: sweet. It can be a very overwhelming ingredient because of this profile, making it the perfect place for salt to weasel its way in. In addition, Olivia Roszkowski, chef-instructor of health-centered culinary arts at the Institute of Culinary Education, explains that salt can also temper the bitter flavors created during the caramelization process. "Adding a pinch of salt to the finished confection creates a burst of sweetness that emphasizes the natural buttery and sweet nutty flavors," she says.

Joanne Gallagher, recipe developer at Inspired Taste, recommends adding flaky or coarse sea salt to caramel, saying it "lets its crunch and flavor pop." It can also offer a unique visual contrast against the torrent of caramel sauce on something like a cookie, brownie, or scoop of ice cream.

Besides just adding a sprinkle of salt to your caramel, you can also play with salty ingredients in the caramel itself. One of my favorites to experiment with is miso, which offers an umami and savory edge, not just a salty one. A miso caramel sauce is particularly decadent in brownies or drizzled on ice cream.