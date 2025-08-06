Every Flavor From Salt & Straw's Farmer's Market Series Ice Cream, Ranked

You shouldn't trust people who only order vanilla ice cream. Sure, this base flavor can help you establish a baseline for overall quality, but there comes a time and a place where you need to spread your wings and try new flavors — even if you don't think that you'll like them. And for those people who are looking to develop their ice cream palate and become comfortable with being uncomfortable, there is Salt & Straw.

The popular ice cream brand is known for its out-of-the-ordinary ice cream flavors — it is headquartered in the equally wacky Portland, after all. But its Farmer's Market Series may be its strangest flavor lineup ever. Forget the basic coffee and chocolate chip cookie dough, this series pulls inspiration from summery ingredients you might find at your local farm stand and features a lineup of five flavors: Chocolate Chip Zucchini Bread, Tomato Gelato with Olive Brittle, Melon and Prosciutto, Peach Jam Miso Blondies, and Pickled Cucumber Sorbet. I'm someone who loves experimenting with flavors, especially when it comes to desserts, so I wanted to try all of Salt & Straw's Farmer's Market Series flavors to see if they were worth buying and whether the brand was truly able to turn some of my favorite seasonal ingredients into well-balanced, flavorful, and wholly unique ice cream flavors. If one suits your fancy and you want to try it yourself, you can find them in scoop shops or on its website — but like summer, it won't last forever; the flavors will go back into the vault on August 28.

