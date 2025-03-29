16 Ingredients You Need For Mind-Blowing Rice Crispy Treats

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The original Rice Krispies Treats hit the back of cereal boxes and American hearts in the early 1940s. The recipe, created by Kellogg employees Mildred Day and Malitta Jense, originated from the company's desire to push its Rice Krispies cereal. After a test run implemented at a Campfire Girls event in Kansas City was a resounding success, the recipe was published on the cereal box in 1941. The rest, as they say, is history.

The recipe hasn't changed much in 80 years. The same basic formula still consists of crispy rice cereal (Rice Krispies is still the favorite but any crispy rice cereal will do), marshmallows, and butter. The latter two are melted and then mixed with the cereal. Once cooled, they are cut into classic squares. This all-American classic is hard to beat. It is well-loved by both adults and kids and it's a no-bake dessert, meaning it's pretty impossible to mess up. However, with its simple flavor profile, we can't help but dream of something more. Here are 15 ingredients to add to your rice crispy treat recipe that will blow your mind.