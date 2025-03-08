The Salty, Crunchy Topping That Just Works With Vanilla Ice Cream

Many discover the perfect harmony between salty and sweet flavors as a child upon dipping their french fries into ice cream for the first time and realizing that it may be one of the best hidden tricks in the book. Like Pandora's Box, however, this event opens a person up to the world of possibilities of strange food pairings. This year, McDonald's fanatics have even discovered the joy of a hash brown McFlurry, so finding the perfect balance between the two delicious flavors is still a work in progress.

One lesser known option for the salty part of the duo is the potato chip. While yes, chocolate-covered potato chips or potato chip chocolate chip cookies are already very loved on their own, potato chips have never really had their time in the limelight when it comes to pairing up with one of the best sweet treats of them all: ice cream! One of the only times the two reached the shelf together is when Ben & Jerry's released a limited "Chip Happens" flavor in 2021 in partnership with the Netflix series "Nailed It!," which was a pint of chocolate ice cream with fudge chips and potato chips.