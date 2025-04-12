Boost The Sweetness Of Fried Plantains With This Sticky Staple

Honey-kissed fried plantains are as easy to prepare as they are to scarf down in one sitting. Adding to their appeal, honey-smothered fried plantains also pair seamlessly with many other fixings and foods. Whether it's a slurry of spices, a freckle of herbs, a dessert, or an entree, your options for marrying fried plantains are anything but limited.

To keep things simple, dust honey-dipped fried plantains in cinnamon to provide its tropical, summery notes with a dimension of spicy warmth. Go bigger with a fall-inspired pumpkin spice blend featuring cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, cloves, and allspice. Nut butter with a sesame seed garnish can bolster the creamy interior of plantains while developing a more luscious mouthfeel infused with an earthy, toasty, and crunchy finish. Walk the line between sweet, savory, and spicy by introducing a spoonful of chili crunch.

For a more robust pairing, plate honey-topped fried plantains alongside jerk chicken, where the heat and explosive flavor from the allspice, scotch bonnet, and thyme are mellowed perfectly by the sweet custardy goodness of the fried fruit. Honey-topped fried plantains are also an excellent addition to poolside skewers. For dessert, give a classic banana split a funky twist by swapping bananas for your honey-soaked fried plantains.

Don't hesitate to experiment with different types of honey, either. Hot honey balances the sweet and savory notes with a touch of fiery heat, whipped honey is primed for dunking, and orange-blossom honey imparts delicate notes of citrusy brightness. Whether you enjoy them as a snack or integrate them into a larger spread of food, honey-infused fried plantains are an instant classic.