The Overlooked Tamale Variety Rick Martinez Wants You To Try

Americans have come a long way when it comes to tamales. Not too long ago, most people in the U.S. would have only known tamales from a can, if they'd even heard of them at all. Thankfully, we've now left those behind with the lot of once-popular canned foods no one eats anymore, and now that Mexican restaurants makes up 10% of U.S. restaurants, more Americans than ever before are experiencing tamales as they should be. But the world of tamales is vast and varied. It is less of a dish and more of a broad category, like sandwiches, wherein all manner of ingredient combinations are possible, including some highly underrated options you need to try.

For an expert perspective on the best tamal varieties, we spoke to Rick Martínez, author of the cookbook "Mi Cocina." Martínez has traveled extensively throughout Mexico, and along the way, he's uncovered some truly exceptional tamales, one variety of which really stands out. "Along the Gulf coast," he says, "there are a lot of tamales that they just mix things into the dough and then roll them up and steam them." This breaks with the classic image of a tamal being simply masa wrapped around a filling, uniting both elements into one product. The best part, in the eyes of Martínez, is how easy they are to make at home.