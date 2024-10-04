What Is Rum Typically Made Out Of?

People have always associated rum with being an island drink, perfect for tropical cocktails or sipping in a flask. It seems that every pirate movie has them dancing around with a bottle, singing, "Yo, ho, ho, and a bottle of rum!" The Captain Morgan liquor brand continued the association by making its mascot a pirate captain himself. Rum's place in pop culture makes sense when we consider where it comes from and the process required to make it.

Rum's origins trace back to the Caribbean and sea trade in the 17th century. The British Royal Navy went as far as including rum as a part of their sailor's rations because drinkable water was hard to come by and rum could last a long time at sea. This inspired the legends of sailors proofing liquor with gunpowder, but the actual proofing and manufacturing process really just involves some good old sugar and molasses.

Rum is a distilled liquor typically made from fermented sugarcane juice, molasses, yeast, and water. Some rums are also made with white and brown cane sugar, cane syrup, or evaporated cane sugar. All of them have one thing in common: delicious sweetness.