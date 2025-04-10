How To Bring Pizza And Empanadas Together For An Irresistible Fusion

Both pizza and empanadas have rightfully earned their top-ranking spots in cultures all over the world, but combining these comfort-food favorites for a flaky, juicy pastry snack makes for a new definition of indulgence. There are endless ways to fill an empanada to create a pocket of doughy delight, but packing them with pizza ingredients might be one of the best.

While pizza empanadas may sound like a cross between pizza-dough-born calzones and classic empanadas (even while calzones and empanadas are very different), the reality is they are made from empanada dough, stuffed with pizza toppings, and fried to golden perfection. Commonly found in Puerto Rico, these quick-to-make snacks are enjoyed by children, adults, and anyone who has a weak spot for stuffed, seasoned, and fried doughy creations. Puerto Rican pizza empanadas, or "empanadillas de pizza," make the most of traditional Italian flavors and seasoning while offering that characteristic golden, crispy pastry texture adored all over Latin America.

While an island vacation would allow for an authentic taste test of empanadillas (ideally washed down with coconut water), these empanadas are very easy to make at home, calling on only four main ingredients: pepperoni, empanada dough, marinara pizza sauce, and mozzarella. This is a food fusion to confuse your tastebuds in the best possible way.