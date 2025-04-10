How To Bring Pizza And Empanadas Together For An Irresistible Fusion
Both pizza and empanadas have rightfully earned their top-ranking spots in cultures all over the world, but combining these comfort-food favorites for a flaky, juicy pastry snack makes for a new definition of indulgence. There are endless ways to fill an empanada to create a pocket of doughy delight, but packing them with pizza ingredients might be one of the best.
While pizza empanadas may sound like a cross between pizza-dough-born calzones and classic empanadas (even while calzones and empanadas are very different), the reality is they are made from empanada dough, stuffed with pizza toppings, and fried to golden perfection. Commonly found in Puerto Rico, these quick-to-make snacks are enjoyed by children, adults, and anyone who has a weak spot for stuffed, seasoned, and fried doughy creations. Puerto Rican pizza empanadas, or "empanadillas de pizza," make the most of traditional Italian flavors and seasoning while offering that characteristic golden, crispy pastry texture adored all over Latin America.
While an island vacation would allow for an authentic taste test of empanadillas (ideally washed down with coconut water), these empanadas are very easy to make at home, calling on only four main ingredients: pepperoni, empanada dough, marinara pizza sauce, and mozzarella. This is a food fusion to confuse your tastebuds in the best possible way.
How to best prepare your pizza empanadas
Most people know exactly which ingredients to add to their pizza so they'll savor every bite, and pizza empanadas are no different. Get creative with your choice of add-ins — think mushrooms, onions, olives, a mix of cheeses, tuna, and any other preferred or underrated pizza toppings to add some serious flavor. The main thing is to precook and cool your ingredients, avoiding the worst filling mistake that can give you soggy empanadas. Nobody wants an empanada that doesn't live up to its firm, flaky reputation.
While it may be tempting to fill your pizza empanadas to the brim, hold back on creating oversized patties. These savory treats are pretty easy to burst while frying, so it's best to fill them moderately so that at least half of the dough can fold over with ease. Don't worry, though, you won't be left with a flimsy empanada. Empanadas tend to expand and offer up the ideal amount of cheesy gooeyness even while filled halfway.
Before you prepare to take your first bite, note that the way you close these pizza-flavored treats is a crucial step that holds your joy and the empanadas together simultaneously. Hold your fork backward (or use an empanada press) and push down on the crust to seal it well. Crimping the crust in this way means you avoid a gappy empanada crust and close your empanadas like a pro to lock in those tasty flavors.