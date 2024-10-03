How To Eat A Whole Fish Like A True Food Connoisseur

It may not be commonplace in the United States, but in countries like China, Italy, Thailand, and more, serving and eating a whole fish is a culinary tradition, and for good reason. Cooking the entirety of the aquatic animal gives you access to some of its most succulent parts and lets you be more intentional with your diet. Shelley Edmundson, the executive director of the Martha's Vineyard Fishermen's Preservation Trust, told Martha's Vineyard Magazine that eating whole fish "makes you more connected to the beauty of what you are eating." In this way, you can gain a better appreciation for the texture, flavor, and quality of a freshly caught fish.

Cooking the whole fish is considered nose-to-tail eating, a practice that encourages reducing waste by consuming as much of an animal as possible. It's also become a bit of a trend in the restaurant world, which makes sense since it's the perfect show-stopping dish for a group of people. The idea of eating the animal whole might seem a bit daunting to those who are used to filets, but it's definitely worth the effort. All you need is a bit of know-how and you'll be chowing down on fresh fish in no time (and if something just isn't appetizing to you, don't force yourself to enjoy it).