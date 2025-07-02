13 Menu Items To Avoid Ordering From LongHorn Steakhouse, According To Reviews

Compared to beef, lamb is a tricky meat to master. It's got a leaner consistency and a distinct, gamey flavor that needs to be treated with carefully measured herbs, spices, and other seasonings to draw out the meat's inner umami. Grilled lamb chops have the potential to showcase both the quality of the meat as well as the talent of the cook preparing the dish, and according to customers, LongHorn's take on the grilled lamb chop fails to do either.

The chain's attempt at the dish is far from stellar. The texture of the lamb chop has been reported to be both dry and tough, with some claiming that there's far too little meat on the bone to justify the asking price of the chain. Not only that, but what meat is left has not been cooked to a level where customers felt safe in taking another bite. That's a huge red flag in dining, especially where there's meat involved.

While customers have reported differing qualities of lamb chop dishes served at LongHorn's, the general consensus is that the lamb has not withstood the test of time and consistency. The dish ranges from mediocre to downright unsafe, which leads the majority of patrons to look elsewhere for a suitable mutton chop.