The Best Cooking Method For Fall-Off-The-Bone Ribs

Cooking barbecue baby back ribs to perfection is a complicated task that can seem mystifying at first, so Chowhound found an expert to break it down with ease. Rich Parente is the chef and owner of Clock Tower Grill, which he runs with his wife, Cassie, to create delicious farm-to-table food in Brewster, New York. They operate their own Clock Tower Farm, which allows them quality control for their barbecue in every step of the process. He shared some exclusive advice with Chowhound for achieving the perfect melt-in-your-mouth tender ribs. "For fall-off-the-bone ribs, I recommend smoking them at 250 [degrees Fahrenheit] using the 3-2-1 method," Parente said.

The 3-2-1 method involves smoking the ribs for three hours uncovered, then cooking them for two hours wrapped in tin foil or parchment paper, and finally unwrapping them again for the last hour. That's six total hours of cook time, but it's worth the wait for a juicy, savory rack of ribs. Parente offered some advice for the crucial final hour of the process: "The last hour is when you can lacquer on more barbecue sauce or spray it with cider vinegar to add extra flavor and more texture to the outside."