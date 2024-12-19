Here's How To Reheat Ribs So They're Nice And Crispy

There are couple of different ways to bring day-old ribs back to just-broiled life. First, you can wrap or cover them tightly in aluminum foil and bake on low heat. Alternatively, you can get fancy and use a steamer or sous vide system. You can even reheat ribs in your air fryer. For Chef Rich Parente, all that's needed is a pan and a lid.

"To reheat ribs at home," he says, "add them to a pan with a little bit of water and cover to let them steam through on the stove top." Steam over medium or medium-high heat until they're warmed up. "Once they're warm, transfer the ribs to a griddle or frying pan to develop a crispy exterior." Cooking on high heat, and turning them occasionally, will ensure crispy edges on all sides and moist, juicy meat inside.

The nice thing about this method, according to Parente, is that you can also do all of this cooking in one pan. Doing it this way also helps with timing. When the water has boiled off, your ribs should be warm and ready to fry. It won't take much on each side, since they already have a sear. If you're using a glass lid, make certain it fits well, as there is a risk of shattering if the pan is touching the glass itself rather than the metal rim.