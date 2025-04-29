Here's Why Texas Roadhouse Ribs Are So Tender

Texas Roadhouse, a popular chain restaurant that offers some of the best affordable cuts of steak and ribs, has been around since 1993. Part of the reason the chain has been so successful is the way it prepares its dishes. If you've ever wondered how the brand nails down its fall-off-the-bone ribs, it's due to a low-and-slow cooking process that takes three days from start to finish — Chowhound even ranks the ribs as one of the restaurant's best dishes.

"In our restaurant, we cook our ribs at 200 degrees [Fahrenheit] for about 10 hours," Zach Mattison, chef and owner of Texas Roadhouse's Rochester location, told Midwest Access. The chain uses baby back ribs, and the ribs are placed on a drain grate, meaning they sit on a grate that creates space between the ribs and any liquid underneath, such as liquid smoke and water. "It allows us to put a liquid underneath our ribs to keep them nice and moist as they cook without actually submersing them in that liquid," Mattison says. The result is juicy, tender meat.