Ina Garten's Simple Secret For Tender, Mouthwatering Ribs

Barbecuing is an art, but top pitmasters have some nifty hacks up their sleeves to take your grill game up a notch. Ina Garten is one of them. The chef shared her foolproof ribs recipe on Instagram, just in time for summer. "Perfect ribs; no stress," she promises.

So how does she do it? Well, the secret is to roast baby back ribs in the oven for 1.5 hours until they're almost falling apart, then add more barbecue sauce and sear them quickly on the grill for a delicious, smoky flavor. In the post, the 77-year-old celebrates the final result: "They look fabulous. Baked beans, coleslaw, and dinner's ready." It's also important not to forget the sauce — another of the famous chef's secrets for perfect ribs.

Fans of the "Barefoot Contessa," who is known for her hearty weeknight dinners, flooded the comments in praise of the meal. "Perfection!" quipped one, while another added, "a dream." More commenters shared handy tips to boost Ina's recipe to the next level. "I put a spice rub on mine and refrigerate them for a few hours," one home cook shared. "To finish them I brush on the Ina sauce and broil till a bit charred [and] about bubbly. They're fabulous!"