Ina Garten's Simple Secret For Tender, Mouthwatering Ribs
Barbecuing is an art, but top pitmasters have some nifty hacks up their sleeves to take your grill game up a notch. Ina Garten is one of them. The chef shared her foolproof ribs recipe on Instagram, just in time for summer. "Perfect ribs; no stress," she promises.
So how does she do it? Well, the secret is to roast baby back ribs in the oven for 1.5 hours until they're almost falling apart, then add more barbecue sauce and sear them quickly on the grill for a delicious, smoky flavor. In the post, the 77-year-old celebrates the final result: "They look fabulous. Baked beans, coleslaw, and dinner's ready." It's also important not to forget the sauce — another of the famous chef's secrets for perfect ribs.
Fans of the "Barefoot Contessa," who is known for her hearty weeknight dinners, flooded the comments in praise of the meal. "Perfection!" quipped one, while another added, "a dream." More commenters shared handy tips to boost Ina's recipe to the next level. "I put a spice rub on mine and refrigerate them for a few hours," one home cook shared. "To finish them I brush on the Ina sauce and broil till a bit charred [and] about bubbly. They're fabulous!"
How else to up your barbecue rib game
Baby back ribs are a crowd-pleaser and a sure way to delight anyone over for a grill party. However, there are several common pitfalls, such as this one grilling mistake that makes your meat taste like ash (don't overcook it,) so here are some tips to ensure the final finish is flavorful and fall-off-the-bone tasty.
Some older recipes call for ribs to simmer in boiling water before roasting, whereas some suggest using tenderizing marinades, including ingredients like pineapple juice to break down meat fibers, for that perfect texture. Don't have access to a grill? You don't have to miss out and can make oven-baked BBQ baby back ribs at home. Use a rib rub to infuse the meat with a tangy, sweet spice blend, and cook them low and slow in the oven, wrapped in foil, for a tender result.
As far as spice rubs go, try salt, pepper, paprika, garlic, and brown sugar, and try infusing the meat with a butter-honey mix while in the oven. Either way, with Ina Garten's secrets, and a dash of creativity, you'll end up with a meaty masterpiece that's sure to take center stage on any day you fancy wowing a crowd.