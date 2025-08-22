Wait, Are Chili's Ribs Beef Or Pork?

When you think of Chili's, you probably spend the rest of the day with the Baby Back Ribs jingle stuck in your head on a loop. The ribs are famous enough to have their own song (Chili's doesn't have a jingle about any other food item, when you think about it), so they've got to be good. Slathered in sticky BBQ sauce, these ribs are a hallmark of Chili's menu — but are Chili's ribs beef or pork?

The size of them might give it away, but we're here to confirm that Chili's ribs are pork ribs, specifically baby back ribs. They come from the upper part of the pig's rib cage, near the back, and are known for being tender and leaner than other rib cuts, with a moderate fat content that keeps them juicy. This balance of lean meat and light marbling is what gives ribs that fall-off-the-bone tenderness with a meaty, approachable flavor.

It's worth noting that while many people assume ribs at restaurants could be either beef or pork, pork ribs are generally more common on casual dining menus like Chili's. Beef ribs tend to be larger, meatier, and can be tougher. They're often featured at barbecue joints specializing in Texas-style smoked beef, and you can find them plunked into bowls of Vietnamese pho. Their size means they're more expensive and more labor-intensive to cook. Both of those criteria don't really align with Chili's (and other casual dining spots') affordable pricing model and casual atmosphere.