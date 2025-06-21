This Gas Station Is Serving Up Fine Wine, But It Requires A Trip To Miami

"Started as a gas station, transformed to include a tapas and wine bar" is not your typical restaurant history. But this is exactly the story of El Carajo, which was first opened as a gas station and repair shop in the early 1980s by Cuban–Spanish immigrant Richard Fonseca. Still sitting at its original location on 17th and US-1 in Miami, Fonseca's sons have taken over the business, running the restaurant, wine store, and bakery. Although the family-owned gas station no longer exists, a Mobil gas station sits outside the restaurant.

According to Vice, the Fonseca family visited Italy and stopped at a roadside restaurant — called autostradas — and the quick, high-quality food alongside excellent wine was what inspired Richard to add a wine grotto to the gas station. The auto repair tools and carwash were removed in the early '90s to make room for storing and selling wine.

Another trip brought on more inspiration for the business: In 2005, after a visit to Spain, Richard added a restaurant, later followed by a bakery café in 2012. Now, El Carajo carries over 2,000 wines, with many from Spain's top wine regions, such as Rioja and Ribera del Duero. Richard has since retired, but his two youngest sons, Javier and Carlos, have taken over the business — if you need help choosing a wine, Carlos is a certified sommelier. Wine can also be ordered from the shop and delivered locally.