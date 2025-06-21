This Gas Station Is Serving Up Fine Wine, But It Requires A Trip To Miami
"Started as a gas station, transformed to include a tapas and wine bar" is not your typical restaurant history. But this is exactly the story of El Carajo, which was first opened as a gas station and repair shop in the early 1980s by Cuban–Spanish immigrant Richard Fonseca. Still sitting at its original location on 17th and US-1 in Miami, Fonseca's sons have taken over the business, running the restaurant, wine store, and bakery. Although the family-owned gas station no longer exists, a Mobil gas station sits outside the restaurant.
According to Vice, the Fonseca family visited Italy and stopped at a roadside restaurant — called autostradas — and the quick, high-quality food alongside excellent wine was what inspired Richard to add a wine grotto to the gas station. The auto repair tools and carwash were removed in the early '90s to make room for storing and selling wine.
Another trip brought on more inspiration for the business: In 2005, after a visit to Spain, Richard added a restaurant, later followed by a bakery café in 2012. Now, El Carajo carries over 2,000 wines, with many from Spain's top wine regions, such as Rioja and Ribera del Duero. Richard has since retired, but his two youngest sons, Javier and Carlos, have taken over the business — if you need help choosing a wine, Carlos is a certified sommelier. Wine can also be ordered from the shop and delivered locally.
The food you'll find at El Carajo
Forget about gas station hot dogs and taquitos, and come prepared for a sit-down, Spanish meal at El Carajo. Stepping into the restaurant transports you across the world — it features walls stacked high with wine bottles, wood tables, and a cozy environment with Spanish scenes painted on the walls.
This hidden gem serves up generous portions of tortilla de patata (Spanish egg and potato omelet) and different varieties of paella. The tapas, small plates that are meant to be shared, represent different regions of Spain, with menu items like bacalao croquetas (cod croquettes), boquerones, dates wrapped in bacon, chorizo sausages, and the famous patatas bravas (fried potatoes with a spiced red sauce and aioli). To sample more Spanish specialities Stateside, there's the option of ordering a board of cured cheese, olives, and jamón (cured, thinly sliced ham), paired perfectly alongside your bottle of Tempranillo.
If you don't have time for a full meal, grab a quick bite to eat on the go from the bakery café. Here, you'll still see Spanish-inspired cuisine, but with several Cuban specialties gracing the menu. Think flaky empanadas, mini Cuban sandwiches, cheese rolls, and guava cheese pastries. Don't forget to snag a coffee; El Carajo serves up coladas (a large cup of sweetened Cuban espresso meant to be shared) and café bombom for something decadent (a Spanish coffee drink with condensed milk and espresso).